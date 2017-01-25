Canada well represented on Global Cleantech Top 100 and 100 Ones to Watch Lists

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - On January 23rd, 2017, the Cleantech Group released their well-respected Global Cleantech 100 and 100 Ones to Watch lists. The lists, that single out the private cleantech companies that are the most likely to make the most significant market impact over the next five to ten years, had an impressive showing by Canadian companies. With nearly 10,000 companies considered and 77 countries represented, Canada took 11 of 100 honours (11%) of the Global Cleantech 100, and 5 of 100 honours (5%) on the 100 Ones to Watch list.

Having worked with and funded the majority of these companies, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) can attest that these innovations will help solve the clean technology challenges of the future. Advancing these promising, in-demand technologies into global markets will help position Canada as a global leader in solving these challenges.

Said Leah Lawrence, president and CEO of SDTC, "I would like to congratulate all the companies on the Global Cleantech 100 list. SDTC was fortunate to partner with the majority of the Canadian companies on these lists. These Canadian entrepreneurs are taking meaningful strides to improve our environment, while driving real economic and social benefits."

She added, "A strong global cleantech community will ensure companies grown in Canada have the ability to advance their technologies around the world. At SDTC, our focus is to assist entrepreneurs in advancing high potential cleantech inventions to scale up. We are encouraged to see this Top 100 listing showcase some impressive Canadian companies making strides in the global cleantech sector."

The Cleantech Group's annual ranking was formally released at a gala dinner and award ceremony at the Cleantech Forum held in San Francisco on January 23rd. Click here for full details on the Global Cleantech 100 and who made the list.

About SDTC

SDTC is an arm's-length foundation created by the Government of Canada to promote sustainable development and support projects that develop and demonstrate new technologies to address issues related to climate change, air quality, and clean water and soil. SDTC invests in Canadian companies that, through their innovative technologies, contribute positively to Canada by creating quality jobs, driving economic growth and protecting the environment. For more information, please visit sdtc.ca.

BACKGROUNDER

Canadian Companies on Global Cleantech 100 and 100 Ones to Watch List Global Cleantech 100 COMPANY TECHNOLOGY AREA General Fusion*



Developing a technology called Magnetized Target Fusion which aims to lower the ultimate cost of fusion power. It starts with a toroidal plasma similar to the one created in magnetic confinement, and then uses rapid compression to increase the temperature and speed of the fusion reaction. FarmersEdge*



Precision agriculture and support for growers around the world by providing industry-leading Variable Rate Technology, field-centric data management and analysis, along with reliable boots-on-the ground support. Ecobee

Developed wi-fi enabled smart thermostats for residential and commercial applications that are intuitive to use and maximize comfort and savings. Enbala

Provides distributed energy resources through real-time energy balancing and distributed control system to keep the grid balanced, renewable friendly and fully optimized -- while also creating dispatchable load that can be bid into energy markets. GreenMantra*

Commercialized a patented and proprietary catalytic depolymerisation technology to economically produce a variety of waxes and specialty chemicals using an innovative and environmentally friendly process. GaN Systems*

Manufactures a range of Gallium Nitride high power transistors for consumer, enterprise, industrial, solar/wind/smartgrid, and transportation power conversion applications. Featuring exceptionally low on-resistance and negligible charge storage, these devices enable switching efficiencies well in excess of current silicon based solutions. Axine Water Technologies* Developed a breakthrough, low-cost, chemical-free solution for treating high concentrations of complex, toxic organics and ammonia in industrial wastewater solving a multi-billion dollar problem for large companies in a wide range of industries. CarbonCure*

Retrofits concrete plants with a technology that recycles waste carbon dioxide to make affordable, greener concrete products. Saltworks*

Manufactures and delivers desalination and wastewater treatment plants with a focus on delivering turnkey crystallizer systems, ion exchange membrane products, and membrane-stack systems for wastewater and effluent treatment plants. MineSense Technologies*

Improves the ore extraction and recovery process by providing a proven platform for the sensing and sorting of low-grade ore to an unprecedented level of precision. Through the application of its pre-concentration methodology, the MineSense Solution can provide up to 20% margin enhancement due to decreased requirements for energy, water and chemicals. Corvus Energy* Provides purpose-engineered energy storage solutions for marine, oil & gas and port applications in the form of modular lithium ion battery systems. Its purpose-built, field-proven energy storage systems (ESS) provide sustained power to hybrid and fully electric heavy industrial equipment, including large marine propulsion systems. 100 ONES TO WATCH COMPANY TECHNOLOGY AREA Comet Biorefining* Developed novel process to convert non-food cellulosic biomass into high quality cost-competitive cellulosic glucose. CoolEdge Lighting* Developer and manufacturer of LED Light Sheet, solid state inorganic LEDs for general illumination. Inventys* Developer of the VeloxoTherm™ process, a post-combustion CO₂ capture process that uses adsorbent structures tailored for enhanced oil recovery and GHG reduction. Semios Technologies* Agricultural technology innovation involving precision agriculture, biological pest control and data management. Terramera* Replacing conventional chemical pesticides with high performance plant based products for agriculture, the pest control industry and consumer use.