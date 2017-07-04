Canada150 at Canada Place Drew over 1.5 million to the Festivities

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - More than 1.5 million people took part in the various events at Canada150 at Canada Place across two days, including five performance stages, a citizenship ceremony welcoming 150 new Canadians, Canada150 Parade, pancake breakfast and a two-barge fireworks display.

"This year was a landmark year in Canada's history, having marked 150 years as a nation," said Gillian Behnke, Manager of Community Relations & Communications at Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. "We were thrilled to see so many people join us to celebrate our incredible country, its diversity, culture and spirit."

The free family-friendly festivities were more comprehensive than ever before with performances including Sam Roberts Band, FEFE, Hey Ocean!, Dragonette, Emerson Drive, Madeline Merlo and The Matinee. Highlights from this year's celebration included a Canada150 exhibit highlighting Canadian sport, culture and innovation achievements, a performance by Hong Kong Airlines Ambassador Jackie Chan, a site-wide singing of O Canada and a spectacular fireworks show off of barges in both West Vancouver and Coal Harbour.

"We are still getting confirmed numbers from the City of Vancouver, but we are estimating over 750,000 people visited the grounds over the two days and 500,000 watched the fireworks across three municipalities. We estimate over 250,000 people came down for the parade on July 2. This incredible success was all only possible due to our production team, volunteers and sponsors," said Behnke. "With their support, we were able to make this a safe, family-friendly Canada Day event larger than any that Vancouver's seen to-date."

About Canada Place Corporation

Canada Place at the Port of Vancouver is an internationally recognized landmark and venue for world-class events and inspirationally Canadian experiences. For the last 31 years Canada Place has served as a hub for national celebrations, including the National Aboriginal Celebration and Canada Day at Canada Place.

Canada Place is also homeport to the Vancouver-Alaska cruises, and houses Vancouver Convention Centre East, Pan Pacific Hotel, FlyOver Canada, World Trade Centre and WestPark. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority manages the Port of Vancouver and is the owner and operator of the Canada Place.