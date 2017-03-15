CanadaBis Announces Change of Year End

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. (the "Corporation" or "CanadaBis") (TSX VENTURE:CANB.P), a capital pool company, announced today that it has changed its year‐end to December 31st from November 30. CanadaBis' transition year will be the thirteen month period ending December 31, 2017. The new financial year will be the 13 month period ending December 31, 2017. This will align the Corporation's financial reporting with the majority of publicly traded companies and facilitate the process of completing a Qualifying Transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4.

