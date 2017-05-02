Canada's Largest Medical Clinic Will Be Home to Canada's Leading Cannabis Healthcare Service

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Canada's leading cannabis healthcare service, GrowWise Health, has just signed a significant agreement with Canada's largest medical clinic, the Oshawa Clinic, that will see the GrowWise brand expand even further across Canada when it begins offering its services to the 100,000-plus patients on the clinic's roster beginning in June.

With over 130 doctors on staff across its four locations, the Oshawa Clinic Group will soon be offering its patients access to medical cannabis education assessments and treatment for chronic pain and many other conditions commonly treated with traditional pharmaceuticals.

"This is a very significant agreement," says Harvey Shapiro, CEO of GrowWise Health. "We not only offer qualified specialists and an educational component to patients seeking cannabis as a treatment option, but we also offer physicians a place to refer their patients, namely White Cedar Medical Cannabis Doctors, to determine if their patients qualify for medical cannabis."

One of the biggest challenges facing patients today is access to cannabis assessment services and education. GrowWise Health, and its affiliated company, White Cedar Medical Cannabis Doctors, has been filling that gap in the healthcare system.

With as many as eleven education centres in Canada and plans to expand in the coming months, the latest GrowWise Health clinic that will co-locate within the Oshawa Clinic Group now make its services available to an ever expanding patient population.

The number of medical marijuana patients in Canada has more than doubled in the last year with over 130,000 Canadians now registered and patient registrations continues to grow at 10% per month on average. This trend clearly demonstrates that not only is the stigma of cannabis beginning to disappear, but attitudes within the medical community are now changing dramatically.

About GrowWise Health

GrowWise Health, a subsidiary of Emblem Corp., provides patients and healthcare providers with personalized education to make informed choices about medical cannabis treatments. Visit us online at www.growwisehealth.com.

About Emblem Corp.

Emblem Corp. is a fully integrated Canadian medical marijuana, healthcare and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical company licensed to carry on business as a producer of medical cannabis by the Government of Canada.