Canada's MEG Energy Increases Capex in 2017, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- A decline in production costs throughout 2016 helped to mitigate losses at MEG Energy Corporation (TSX: MEG) (Calgary, Alberta), an oil & gas exploration and production company whose major projects are in Alberta's Athabasca oil sands region. MEG's confidence is reflected in its $590 million capital budget for 2017, which is significantly higher than 2016's capital spending of $137 million. Industrial Info is tracking $8.45 billion in projects involving MEG.

