February 02, 2017 07:00 ET

Canada's Sexiest Cities: PinkCherry Adult Toys has released their statistics for 2016 ranking the top Canadian cities by sex toy, adult novelty and lingerie purchases

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - PinkCherry has released their annual list of cities with the highest per person purchases on their Canadian e-commerce site.

This year PinkCherry looked at the 100 top cities in Canada based on population census data (18+) and ranked them according to sales per person. Looking at sales over a one year period (January 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016), the top three cities whose residents spent the most collectively on sex toys are Fredericton, NB, Fort McMurray, AB and St. John's, NL. Lethbridge, AB comes in close with 4th place. Kamloops was the sexiest city in B.C., while St. Jerome and Waterloo were the highest ranking in Quebec and Ontario.

According to statistics for the same period the top product purchases across Canada include the always popular Original Magic Wand and the evolutionary Womanizer.

How does your city rank?
Below are the top 40 cities in Canada in terms of sales at PinkCherry:

   
1.FrederictonNew Brunswick
2.Fort McMurrayAlberta
3.St. John'sNewfoundland and Labrador
4.LethbridgeAlberta
5.KamloopsBritish Columbia
6.Red DeerAlberta
7.Sherwood ParkAlberta
8.WaterlooOntario
9.Prince GeorgeBritish Columbia
10.Thunder BayOntario
11.DartmouthNova Scotia
12.Medicine HatAlberta
13.North BayOntario
14.MonctonNew Brunswick
15.KelownaBritish Columbia
16.SudburyOntario
17.KingstonOntario
18.ReginaSaskatchewan
19.CalgaryAlberta
20.NanaimoBritish Columbia
21.LangleyBritish Columbia
22.New WestminsterBritish Columbia
23.SaskatoonSaskatchewan
24.ChilliwackBritish Columbia
25.PeterboroughOntario
26.St. AlbertAlberta
27.CoquitlamBritish Columbia
28.SarniaOntario
29.BurnabyBritish Columbia
30.Saint JohnNew Brunswick
31.Saint-JeromeQuebec
32.NewmarketOntario
33.MontrealQuebec
34.Sault Ste. MarieOntario
35.TorontoOntario
36.BarrieOntario
37.VictoriaBritish Columbia
38.WinnipegManitoba
39.BrantfordOntario
40.GuelphOntario

About PinkCherry
PinkCherry offers consumers and retailers a one-stop shop for buying and selling adult novelties and lingerie. PinkCherry has both a Canadian and American online store as well as a Wholesale website.

