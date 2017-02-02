Canada's Sexiest Cities: PinkCherry Adult Toys has released their statistics for 2016 ranking the top Canadian cities by sex toy, adult novelty and lingerie purchases

SOURCE: PinkCherry
February 02, 2017 07:00 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - PinkCherry has released their annual list of cities with the highest per person purchases on their Canadian e-commerce site.
This year PinkCherry looked at the 100 top cities in Canada based on population census data (18+) and ranked them according to sales per person. Looking at sales over a one year period (January 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016), the top three cities whose residents spent the most collectively on sex toys are Fredericton, NB, Fort McMurray, AB and St. John's, NL. Lethbridge, AB comes in close with 4th place. Kamloops was the sexiest city in B.C., while St. Jerome and Waterloo were the highest ranking in Quebec and Ontario.
According to statistics for the same period the top product purchases across Canada include the always popular Original Magic Wand and the evolutionary Womanizer.
How does your city rank?Below are the top 40 cities in Canada in terms of sales at PinkCherry:
About PinkCherryPinkCherry offers consumers and retailers a one-stop shop for buying and selling adult novelties and lingerie. PinkCherry has both a Canadian and American online store as well as a Wholesale website.
For more information about PinkCherry or this Press Release, please contact:Daniel FreedmanCEOPinkCherryPhone: 416-420-3211Email: daniel@pinkcherry.com
