Canada's Sexiest Cities: PinkCherry Adult Toys has released their statistics for 2016 ranking the top Canadian cities by sex toy, adult novelty and lingerie purchases

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - PinkCherry has released their annual list of cities with the highest per person purchases on their Canadian e-commerce site.

This year PinkCherry looked at the 100 top cities in Canada based on population census data (18+) and ranked them according to sales per person. Looking at sales over a one year period (January 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016), the top three cities whose residents spent the most collectively on sex toys are Fredericton, NB, Fort McMurray, AB and St. John's, NL. Lethbridge, AB comes in close with 4th place. Kamloops was the sexiest city in B.C., while St. Jerome and Waterloo were the highest ranking in Quebec and Ontario.

According to statistics for the same period the top product purchases across Canada include the always popular Original Magic Wand and the evolutionary Womanizer.

How does your city rank?

Below are the top 40 cities in Canada in terms of sales at PinkCherry:

1. Fredericton New Brunswick 2. Fort McMurray Alberta 3. St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador 4. Lethbridge Alberta 5. Kamloops British Columbia 6. Red Deer Alberta 7. Sherwood Park Alberta 8. Waterloo Ontario 9. Prince George British Columbia 10. Thunder Bay Ontario 11. Dartmouth Nova Scotia 12. Medicine Hat Alberta 13. North Bay Ontario 14. Moncton New Brunswick 15. Kelowna British Columbia 16. Sudbury Ontario 17. Kingston Ontario 18. Regina Saskatchewan 19. Calgary Alberta 20. Nanaimo British Columbia 21. Langley British Columbia 22. New Westminster British Columbia 23. Saskatoon Saskatchewan 24. Chilliwack British Columbia 25. Peterborough Ontario 26. St. Albert Alberta 27. Coquitlam British Columbia 28. Sarnia Ontario 29. Burnaby British Columbia 30. Saint John New Brunswick 31. Saint-Jerome Quebec 32. Newmarket Ontario 33. Montreal Quebec 34. Sault Ste. Marie Ontario 35. Toronto Ontario 36. Barrie Ontario 37. Victoria British Columbia 38. Winnipeg Manitoba 39. Brantford Ontario 40. Guelph Ontario

