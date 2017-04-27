Canada's Wonderland is Going Big with Two New Attractions and Canada 150 Celebration

Exciting New Season Starts This Sunday, April 30th

VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Canada's premier amusement park is getting ready to open its gates to a season of big time thrills and family fun with two new exciting attractions and an extensive entertainment line-up that includes a special celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

To kick off the 2017 season, Canada's Wonderland will be introducing Soaring Timbers, the only ride of its kind in North America. Riders will be sent spiraling through the sky on two massive gondolas while sweeping through 360 degree rotations. For guests looking to cool off this summer, Muskoka Plunge, a towering 60-foot (18.3 M) tall waterslide complex will be the new addition to Splash Works when it opens on May 27th. Riders will feel the ultimate adrenaline rush as they enter an enclosed launch chamber and anxiously wait until they suddenly plummet into a high-speed slide experience that includes a series of s-curves and a 360° loop.

In celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, Canada's Wonderland will be showcasing one of its biggest entertainment programs in history throughout the month of July. Celebration Canada 150 will be highlighted with non-stop live entertainment, that includes Free-Style Ski Aerials into Arthur's Baye, West Coast Lumberjacks, Live Canadian Bands, White Pine Dancers, Northern Reflections Laser, Light and Sound Spectacular, Cirque Canadian and so much more!

Rounding out this season's entertainment line-up at the park are exciting special events and street festivals featuring delicious food, live music and entertainment. Returning for the 2017 season are the Ultimate Thrills Circus, Chinese Acrobats, Brew & BBQ Festival, Taste of Greece, Taste of Italy, Foodtruck Festival, Oktoberfest, and a family favourite -- KidZfest.

"Each year, we strive to provide our guests with fun-filled memories and unique thrilling attractions. For our 2017 season, we wanted to capture the Canadian spirit with a full entertainment experience that embraces the excitement of thrills, live shows and family fun for guests of all ages." - Norm Pirtovshek, Vice President and General Manager.

For access to the park all-season with unlimited visits, Season Passes are available for as low as $69.99 at canadaswonderland.com. Prices go up on May 22.

About Canada's Wonderland

