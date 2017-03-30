Canada's Wonderland set to hire 4,000 seasonal employees

VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Canada's Wonderland is preparing for another exciting season of thrills and entertainment. As Canada's largest single-location employer of youth (hiring more than 4,000 associates annually), Canada's Wonderland is now accepting applications for a variety of positions including Food and Beverage, Operations, Admissions, Retail, Aquatics, Entertainment, Security and more.

Canada's Wonderland offers a unique experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry with the opportunity for promotion and advancement as many employees are promoted into seasonal senior management positions as they complete their schooling. "We have a lot of great seasonal employment opportunities available for passionate people looking to gain valuable work experience. Whether you're looking for your first job or hoping to build skills for a particular career, there's something for everyone," says Susan Edwards, Director of Human Resources.

This Saturday, April 8 from 10am - 3pm, Canada's Wonderland will be holding a Lifeguard Job Fair for its 20-acre waterpark, Splash Works. Many lifeguarding positions are available on the Aquatics team for certified guards looking for a fun and rewarding experience with full-time hours available throughout the summer.

In addition to providing a fun, unique and exciting work environment, Canada's Wonderland offers a wide variety of benefits and perks to its associates including unlimited use of the park and waterpark, free promotional tickets for friends and family, exclusive employee events and activities, discounts to partnering Ontario attractions, and employee discounts on food and merchandise.

For more information on the available positions, job fairs, benefits or to apply, visit www.canadaswonderland.com/jobs. Applicants must be 15 years of age to apply. Start dates vary from immediate to summertime employment.

Canada's Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, a publicly traded partnership that is listed for trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FUN." In addition to Canada's Wonderland, Cedar Fair owns and operates 10 other amusement parks, two water parks, one indoor water park, and five hotels. Cedar Fair also operates the Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in California under a management contract.