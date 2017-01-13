Canadian and French cavalry roving the Saguenay and Charlevoix regions

January 13, 2017 10:59 ET
VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - Some 40 members of 12e Régiment blindé du Canada (12 RBC), based in Valcartier, north of Quebec City, are conducting a training exercise that will take them from the provincial capital (Quebec), to the Mauricie and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions by January 21. About 60 of their French counterparts will join them as part of an exchange program between small units. The program between 12 RBC and the French Army's 4e régiment de chasseurs (4 RCh), based in Gap, Hautes-Alpes, has been in place for four years. The purpose of this exchange is to promote networking, to enable members of these two armoured units to share their knowledge and know-how related to winter warfare.
Quick facts
Transit and camp locations
Snowmobile trails and roads taken
12e Régiment blindé du Canada
4e régiment de chasseurs
Winter warfare
Quote
"This type of exchange between units benefits both 12 RBC troops and our French counterparts. Last year, for example, we were in the French Alps enhancing our mountain reconnaissance skills. This year, it's our turn to show and share our know-how with our French 'cousins'. We're making sure that we're ready to operate jointly with our armoured counterparts if need be."
Lieutenant-Colonel Éric Landry, Commanding Officer of 12e Régiment blindé du Canada
Related links
Captain Mathieu DufourPublic Affairs Officer5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group418-844-5000, ext 4688 (during the week)Email: mathieu.dufour@forces.gc.ca (at all times)
See all RSS Newsfeeds