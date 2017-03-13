Canadian Celebrity Chef Partners With TELUS Spark for the Opening of "Social Eatery by Roger Mooking"

TELUS Spark revamps its food and beverage experience and enlists Canadian talent to enhance culinary and catering services

TELUS Spark, Calgary's reimagined science centre, will unveil its new culinary offerings on March 16 with the grand opening of its new market concept - Social Eatery by Roger Mooking (Social Eatery). Social Eatery is an interactive and modern dining space featuring "home cooking with a global twist". The fresh and flavourful new menu options and design-forward space are sure to spark the whole family's appetite.

As a Food Network and Cooking Channel personality, Alberta raised Chef Mooking has earned an International reputation as one of North America's premier chefs with ventures including a hit television series, and associated award-winning cookbook, Everyday Exotic. Mooking is also a recurring judge on Chopped Canada, and the Host of Man Fire Food, as well as Co Host of Heat Seekers. As the new Culinary Director at TELUS Spark, Chef Mooking is bringing his food philosophy, built upon globally inspired culinary traditions highlighting local ingredients, to Calgarians.

"I'm so excited to be coming back home to Alberta to open a concept that will feature local and international ingredients and purveyors," said Chef Mooking. "The creativity and boundary pushing at TELUS Spark is the perfect fit."

With a focus on fresh ingredients cooked from scratch, the new menu items have been carefully selected from Chef Mooking's global travels, bringing flavours back to Canada that are sure to appeal to guests' palettes. Some showstopper dishes include Cheese Buns made fresh daily with aged Canadian cheddars, the Stacked Sandwich featuring 10 oz of shaved Alberta beef, Braised Spolumbo's sausage on a bun, a variety of healthy vegetarian and vegan options and in-house made smoothies. Patrons' taste buds won't be the only ones to receive a sensory thrill, as Social Eatery showcases a playfully modern aesthetic in an interactive family-friendly environment.

"TELUS Spark is a world-class facility and we want our café to reflect that," says Barry Crean, Chief Operating Officer at TELUS Spark. "We recognized that there was demand for nutritious menu items that would fuel our visitors to learn and play all day long at TELUS Spark. Our desire was to engage a Chef who was familiar with developing flavourful, high quality and healthy food offerings for families in fast-paced environments like Mooking's Twist by Roger Mooking in Toronto Pearson Airport. As a Canadian who travels all over the world, we are excited to celebrate with Chef Mooking as he brings his globally inspired menu to Calgary."

Inspired by TELUS Spark's creative atmosphere, Social Eatery's market concept was designed to encourage socializing, meandering and creativity - fitting with the science centre environment. Transformed by FRANK Architecture and Interiors, the space now incorporates design elements such as the Umbrella Mural Wall, which provides a memory making photo opportunity. Social Eatery takes advantage of natural light and expansive sight lines, featuring a clean palette that allows the offerings to animate the space; whether freshly prepared in house or curated retail offerings. With adaptability in mind, the space enjoys a second life during the evenings to host a variety of functions and corporate events.

With renovations by Ryan Murphy Construction now complete, Social Eatery led by Chef De Cuisine, Alison MacNeil, will be open during TELUS Spark's regular operating hours. Under the culinary direction of Chef Mooking, additional offerings will now also include a coffee bar by Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters and world class in-house catering services. As key partners in refreshing TELUS Spark's culinary services, local chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson of CHARCUT Roast house and charbar will now provide all in-house catering services for external corporate and special event clientele.

About TELUS Spark

TELUS Spark's vision is to foster a community transformed by a culture of curiosity, risk-taking and problem solving. We are a role model and force for innovation driving positive change, through community partnerships that help to cultivate a deeper appreciation, appetite and passion for the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Visit SparkScience.ca for more information. TELUS Spark is a not-for-profit organization. Charitable business number: 118781079 RR 0001.

For more information about Chef Roger Mooking visit ROGERMOOKING.COM

