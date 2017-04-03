Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation announces up to CAD $ 1 million in funding available to support knowledge mobilization in the field of aging and brain health

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - The Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation (CC-ABHI) officially announced today the launch of its Knowledge Mobilization Partnership Program (KMP2). This program is designed to help clinicians, managers, researchers and academia in Canada drive adoption of best and next practices across stakeholder groups in the aging and brain health sector, nationally or across a province. In total, up to CAD $ 1 million in funding will be available through KMP2.

KMP2 is focused on supporting knowledge mobilization and adoption that will address one or more of the four themes listed below, of which the first three are aimed at older adults with dementia:

Reduce unnecessary emergency department visits.

Prevent falls or mitigate injury due to falls.

Provide better management of complex health conditions at home.

Improve brain health or cognitive fitness in older adults.

Applicants must have evidence-based knowledge, proven solutions, next or best practice recommendations that are of interest to older adults, caregivers and healthcare providers. They must be ready to disseminate and drive adoption of their solutions into the aging and brain health sector.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting research and innovation to improve the brain health of Canadians, especially older adults living with dementia. Providing new and best practices to health care providers and those who care for loved ones with dementia will help improve the overall health and quality of life of both patients and their caregivers," said the Honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Health.

"Many older adults struggle with health and safety challenges such as chronic disease, falls, and mental health issues," said Reza Moridi, Minister of Research, Innovation and Science. "Our government is pleased to support initiatives like the Knowledge Mobilization Partnership Program, which will help improve the quality of life for seniors in Ontario."

"The Knowledge Mobilization Partnership Program will provide a significant opportunity for professional healthcare practitioners to share and implement their evidence-based learning with older adults, their circle of care and other healthcare workers. The program is aimed at facilitating behaviour change consistent with evidence, in order to provide improved health outcomes and quality of life for older adults and their caregivers," says Dr. William Reichman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baycrest Health Sciences.

This funding program is open to applicants employed by an Institution or affiliated with an Institution that qualifies as a Canada Revenue Agency qualified donee or a non-profit organization located in Canada.

KMP2 projects may encompass a range of activities that will create actual products and/or dissemination tools or methodologies; enable the spread and integration of knowledge into practice throughout several organizations; support staff with adopting next practices; and, evaluate the effectiveness of knowledge mobilization activities and outcomes for end users.

Examples of compatible projects may include: (1) authoring, publishing and distributing a book on proven nutritional habits and strategies to improve cognitive health of older adults aimed at a broad audience; (2) documenting and disseminating an evidence-based approach to falls prevention within long-term care facilities across the province and/or; (3) evaluating the effectiveness of a behaviour change strategy to support the adoption of an evidence-based practice to avoid ED transfers for older adults with dementia.

CC-ABHI will support eligible project costs that are directly associated with the dissemination and adoption of knowledge, to a maximum of CAD $250,000 per project. CC-ABHI's funding will be provided directly to the host institution employing the principal Investigators of the qualifying projects. All projects must be completed within a 12 month period.

Eligible applicants must submit a completed application form by 5 p.m. EDT on May 10, 2017. The complete eligibility requirements, selection criteria and additional information about the program are available on the CC-ABHI website.

Funding for the Knowledge Mobilization Partnership Program is provided by the Government of Canada through the Public Health Agency of Canada, by the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science, and by the Baycrest Foundation.

About Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation (CC-ABHI)

The Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation is a solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, providing funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of new ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. Spearheaded by Baycrest Health Sciences, CC-ABHI is a unique collaboration of healthcare, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners. CC-ABHI's objective is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being. For more information on CC-ABHI, please visit: www.ccabhi.com.

About Baycrest Health Sciences

Baycrest Health Sciences is a global leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, innovation and education, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for the next generation of healthcare professionals and one of the world's top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience, the Rotman Research Institute. Baycrest is home to the federally and provincially-funded Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation, a solution accelerator focused on driving innovation in the aging and brain health sector, and is the developer of Cogniciti -- a free online memory assessment for Canadians 40+ who are concerned about their memory. Through its dedicated centres, the organization offers unmatched global knowledge exchange and commercialization capacity. Founded in 1918 as the Jewish Home for Aged, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. For more information please visit: www.baycrest.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/31/11G134725/Images/17-02-25__CC-ABHI__KMP2_Logo_v1B_SM-26df03a36883988fa45f584d570eb3e3.jpg