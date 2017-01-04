Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights launches innovative public outreach advocacy project

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - The CCFR has adopted an advocacy through education approach to firearms rights advocacy in Canada. With the first year of operations under its belt, and membership numbers soaring steadily, President Rod Giltaca looked for an effective way for Canadian firearms owners to become their own personal advocates. He developed short, 2 minute videos with professional, corporate-style graphics, animations and sound effects. The Explainer Video series are highly shareable and very effective in simply explaining an issue or topic that concerns firearms owners.

The first in this series of 7 videos was released on December 28, 2016 on CCFR social media platforms. With almost 20 000 views in 3 days, firearms owners are enthusiastically sharing this initial video far and wide, shedding light on the Ruger 10/22 magazine issue. The video drills down into the details of the issue at hand and gives Canadian firearms owners the knowledge and even the documentation needed to successfully present their opposition to the RCMP interpretation of the regulations.

Each video will be linked to the Gundebate.ca website and have accompanying documentation to support the video message and ensure fact checking is easily done.

"These explainer videos are like commercials; quick, entertaining, attention holding pieces that any average gun owner can easily share rather than typing huge paragraphs and losing their audiences' interest. I want Canadian firearms owners to be in a position to advocate independently when needed. These videos are the tools to help them do that." -Rod Giltaca, President-Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights

The next ten weeks will see the rest of this initial series of videos be released to the public. This member-funded project solidifies the CCFR as the public relations arm of the Canadian firearms community.

GunDebate link

10/22 Explainer video

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/4/11G126437/Images/CCFRlogoonly_-0716345479f0a0b9bdcc36424e5fad33.jpg