Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business announces the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould as recipient of the inaugural Indigenous Women in Leadership Award

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - On April 6, 2017, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) will be presenting the first ever Indigenous Women in Leadership Award and Keynote event. This inaugural award will be presented to The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. The event takes place at the Design Exchange in Toronto, Ontario. The Lead Event sponsor, founder, and exclusive Award sponsor is TD Bank Group.

CCAB wishes to celebrate successful, accomplished, committed women with a new award that will serve not only as national recognition but as a platform to the future. A future where Aboriginal women take their rightful place at the national table among men and women of all cultures in true celebration of lives well lived from tradition to academia, family to prosperity they continue to lead the way. In keeping with the changing times, CCAB is moving forward with a strong message supporting Indigenous women and the leadership they have championed.

"The Indigenous Women in Leadership award represents the strength and potential of positive change. Indigenous women in Canada have always been a driving force in keeping our communities united and our traditions and culture vital and alive. The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould personifies such leadership from the dreams of a young woman leading change for her people to the halls of the nation's government and justice. The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) wish to celebrate and honour her life's work." - JP Gladu, President and CEO, CCAB

Jody Wilson-Raybould is a member of the We Wai Kai Nation, and her traditional Kwak'wala name is Puglaas, which means "a woman born to noble people." She has long been an advocate for change, and has credited her grandmother, Pugladee, and her parents for ensuring that she knew her culture, her values, the laws of her Big House and how to conduct herself as a leader.

As a Commissioner of the British Columbia Treaty Commission, and later as Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations in British Columbia, Jody Wilson-Raybould helped First Nations in B.C. position themselves for increased economic opportunity and prosperity. Her support and participation in CCAB events have been a positive component in helping to bridge the business gap nationally while encouraging sustainable business practices and development. Elected as the Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville in 2015, and then appointed as Canada's first Indigenous Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Jody Wilson-Raybould has continued her hard work in ensuring that Canada provides all its citizens with opportunities to thrive and succeed.

"Congratulations to the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the inaugural winner of the CCAB's Indigenous Women in Leadership Award. Your strength and drive towards positive change is inspiring for all women. TD is honoured to support this award and to celebrate your contributions to law, First Nations governance, public service and as a volunteer in your community." - Kerry Peacock, Executive Vice President, Personal Banking Products and Chair, Indigenous Peoples Committee, TD Bank Group

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB):

Each year, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) hosts approximately ten events throughout the country. CCAB events serve as key learning and networking opportunities for aboriginal and non-aboriginal business leaders across the nation. From CCAB's National Hot Topic Series, strategic Keynote Presentations and Networking Receptions to our Aboriginal Economic Development Conference and our Awards Galas, the CCAB prides itself on organizing unforgettable events that inspire and motivate.

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Aboriginal people in Canada's economy. A national non-profit, non-partisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to both mainstream and Aboriginal-owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Aboriginal people and businesses across Canada.

About The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould is the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, MP for Vancouver Granville, a lawyer, advocate, and former Regional Chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. Called to the BC Bar in 2000, Jody Wilson-Raybould began her legal career as a provincial crown prosecutor in Vancouver and later served as an advisor at the BC Treaty Commission. In 2004, she was elected as Commissioner by the Chiefs of the First Nations Summit. Minister Wilson-Raybould was elected Regional Chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations in 2009 and re-elected in 2012. After being elected as the Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville in 2015, Minister Wilson-Raybould was appointed Minister of Justice and Attorney General on November 4, 2015. Minister Wilson-Raybould is a descendant of the Musgamagw Tsawataineuk and Laich-Kwil-Tach peoples, who are part of the Kwakwaka'wakw and also known as the Kwak'wala speaking peoples. She is a member of the We Wai Kai Nation and is married to Dr. Tim Raybould.

For more information, go to: https://www.ccab.com/events/indigenous-women-in-leadership-award-and-keynote/

