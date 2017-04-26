Canadian Cuisine Continues to Rise: Executive Chef Warren Barr of The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn is Playing a Large Part

TOFINO, BC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Canadian Cuisine continues to rise, and The Pointe Restaurant's Executive Chef Warren Barr is playing a role in leading the charge, participating in some fantastic culinary events across Canada and even down south, celebrating local Canadian cuisine and talent.

First stop, London, Ontario April 27, 2017, Chef Warren Barr will cook at Food Network Star, Michael Smith's "Coast to Coast...a taste of Canada" event, which is a fundraiser for "Bethany's Hope", a non-profit organization funding research for Leukodystrophy. http://bethanyshope.org/events The event features Chefs from across Canada such as Chef Paul Rogalski of Bistro Rouge in Alberta and Chef Francis Wolf of Manior Hovey in Quebec. http://bethanyshope.org/canadas-chefs

Feast Tofino celebrates its seventh annual boat to table festival where guests have the opportunity to meet local fisherman, foragers and chefs as they collaborate with guest chefs for uniquely Tofitian events. www.feasttofino.com Chef Warren Barr will welcome Chef Lee Cooper of L'Abattoir in Vancouver May 5 and 6, 2017. www.wickinn.com/feast-events

The first ever "North Star Award for Continuous Culinary Excellence" was awarded to Chef Warren Barr by Food Day Canada's founder Anita Stewart in 2016 for his commitment to serving Canadian food. On May 24, 2017, Chef Warren Barr has been invited to cook at the acclaimed James Beard House alongside other Canadian talent for "The Flavours of Canada" event. www.jamesbeard.org/events/the-flavors-of-canada-3

Night at the Aquarium in Vancouver on June 15, 2017 is a fundraiser to support our ocean conservation, education and research initiatives. Chef Warren Barr, who is committed to serving Oceanwise approved seafood, will be collaborating with Vancouver's top chefs at the annual fundraiser. http://www.vanaqua.org/experience/events/annual-galas/night-at-the-aquarium

Food Day Canada is a nationwide culinary event that unites Canadians in one celebration in praise of farmers, foragers and fishers across Canada. On Saturday, August 5, 2017, Chef Warren Barr who has participated in Food Day Canada from its inception, will once again celebrate this occasion. For 2017, Chef Barr will be collaborating with two fellow Canadian Relais & Chateaux Chefs, Chef Jason Bangerter and Chef Francis Wolf to offer a cross-Canada themed five course, sustainable menu.

And recent news, Chef Warren Barr is one of fifteen Chefs invited to participate in Canada C3 - Coast to Coast to Coast Expedition. Chef Barr will be on the last part of the epic journey, leg 15, from Campbell River to Victoria. https://canadac3.ca/en/expedition/ More news to follow on this exciting once-in-a-lifetime event as it comes available.

About the Wickaninnish Inn: The iconic Wickaninnish Inn, perched on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino, is a year-round destination exemplifying "rustic elegance on nature's edge." A Relais & Châteaux www.relaischateaux.com member property since 1997, the Inn is owned and managed by the McDiarmid family of Tofino, and is exclusively located on beautiful Chesterman Beach.

Each one of the 75 oceanfront guest rooms and suites is designed to AAA/CAA Five Diamond standards, welcoming guests with a beach or ocean viewscape, gas fireplace, soaker tub, local art, and an individual balcony. The Wickaninnish Inn is home to The Pointe Restaurant, boasting 240-degree Pacific Ocean views and an innovative culinary program, and the award-winning Ancient Cedars Spa, where spa practitioners and estheticians provide a journey into a sense of well-being inspired by the Inn's natural surroundings. Visit www.wickinn.com.

Recognition:

Top Resort in Canada, Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Readers' Survey, 2014 and 2015

TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame, 2015

#2 Hotel in Canada, Condé Nast Traveler, 2015

#1 Resort in Canada, Condé Nast Traveler in 2014

