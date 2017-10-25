Canadian Elite Basketball League Announced

Coast-to-Coast, Professional Basketball Arrives in Canada!

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - It is with great excitement that the Canadian sports landscape welcomes a coast-to-coast, professional basketball entity, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). Operating throughout the spring and summer, the CEBL will act in accordance with player and referee standards set by Canada Basketball and will adhere to the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) rules and regulations. The CEBL will operate with a minimum Canadian player requirement, allowing for top Canadian athletes to choose the CEBL as a destination to showcase their talents close to home.

As the popularity of basketball continues to grow, Canadian and International athletes, coaches and fans will now be able to choose the CEBL as their destination for professional competition and entertainment. The CEBL's mandated Canadian player requirement will allow fans to be entertained by the best Canadian and International athletes currently competing worldwide. CEBL owners will be able to sign these players through the CEBL's salary structure, which does not stipulate a salary cap, but rather a minimum spend requirement that must be adhered to when rosters are being established.

In an effort to provide Canadian sports fans with year-round professional basketball entertainment, the CEBL will operate in the spring and summer months to take advantage of an undersaturated summer basketball landscape. Fans can expect to be entertained by a high-level of basketball competition, exciting in-game promotions and outdoor activations leading up to each CEBL event.

Teams will operate out of major spectator facilities located within Canada's top 50 municipalities. Over the next 60 to 90 days, the CEBL will be assessing team bids already having expressions of interest from more than eight cities across the nation.

About the Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is a domestic professional basketball league with teams located across Canada. The CEBL will provide sports fans with a premium entertainment option while also allowing players, coaches and other stakeholders the opportunity to engage in the sport of basketball at the highest level. The CEBL will operate in accordance with the player and referee standards set by Canada Basketball, the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. The league will proudly adhere to the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) rules and regulations. For updates and more information, please visit www.cebl.ca