Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend and Provides Q1 Conference Call Details

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. ("CES" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CEU)(OTCQX:CESDF) announced today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on May 15, 2017, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2017.

CES also announced today that it will conduct its Q1 2017 conference call on May 12, 2017 following the upcoming release of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The Q1 2017 results are expected to be released after the close of market the day before the conference call. Tom Simons, President and Chief Executive Officer of CES, will host the call.

Date: May 12, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. MT Dial-in: (877) 291-4570 or (647) 788-4922 Online: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8431

A replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Corporation's Investor Relations website at www.CanadianEnergyServices.com by selecting "News Releases".

About Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. The Corporation's business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

