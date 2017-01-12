Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. ("CESTC" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CEU) (OTCQX:CESDF) announced today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on February 15, 2017, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017.

About Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

CESTC is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CESTC's business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CESTC has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

