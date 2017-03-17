Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces Termination of Previously Announced Tender Offer and Concurrent Proposed Note Offering

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR TO U.S. HOLDERS.

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. ("CES" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CEU) (OTCQX:CESDF) announced today that due to current market conditions it has elected to terminate its previously announced offer to purchase for cash any and all of its 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 17, 2020 (the "Tender Offer") with CUSIP number 13566WAA6 (the "7.375% Notes") from the holders thereof (the "Holders") and withdraw its proposed private placement of new senior unsecured notes (the "Offering") to fund the purchase of the 7.375% Notes.

The Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase dated March 10, 2017) will not be paid or become payable to Holders of 7.375% Notes who validly tendered their 7.375% Notes in connection with the Tender Offer. None of the 7.375% Notes will be accepted for purchase or purchased in the Tender Offer and all 7.375% Notes previously tendered and not withdrawn will be promptly returned to their respective Holders via a credit to the appropriate account at CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

This press release formally terminates the Tender Offer.

About Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.CanadianEnergyServices.com.

