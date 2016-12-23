Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. Announces Executive Resignation

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. (the "Company" or "CER") (TSX VENTURE:CFL) announces that Mr. Austin Fraser has resigned from his role as President of the Company effective immediately. Going forward, the responsibilities associated with the role of president will be absorbed by the existing management team.

CER's Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Fraser for his years of dedication and contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Fraser has agreed to provide certain consulting services through the first quarter of 2017 as needed.

About Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. is a Canadian public corporation with two operating divisions: Energy Services and General Rentals. The Energy Services division is engaged in the rental of surface rentals and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The General Rentals division is engaged in the rental of industrial and construction equipment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CFL".

