Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. Signs Sixth Amending Credit Agreement

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CFL) today announced that it has entered into a Sixth Amending Agreement with its senior lenders. This agreement expires on April 28, 2017 and provides the Company additional time to secure a refinancing solution that will result in repayment of the existing amounts due to the senior lenders.

To assist in this effort, the Company has engaged Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. as exclusive advisor with respect to the process. The scope of the process includes securing replacement financing for the senior lenders and simultaneously exploring alternative strategic options to satisfy both lender demands and maximize shareholder value.

About Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Inc. ("Zedcor"). Zedcor is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CFL".

