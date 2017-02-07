A Canadian first! 300 athletes from 30 countries will compete for eight snowboarding and freestyle skiing world cups!

Government of Canada reaffirms support for the Jamboree, which is innovating this year by adding big air, slopestyle and freestyle ski competitions

Tourism provides excellent opportunities for the country's economic growth and diversification, and major sport events give us the chance to see top athletes in action right here in Canada. With this in mind, the Government of Canada provides financial support to special events with high media coverage that promote an active lifestyle and generate significant economic benefits.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, announced that a total of $395,000 in financial assistance has been granted to Corporation événements d'hiver de Québec for Jamboree 2017.

CED is investing $195,000, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) for the national and international television broadcasting of the competitions and tourism vignettes. In addition to showcasing the greater Québec City area on the international scene, this sports competition will generate significant media and tourism spinoff.

Additionally, Sport Canada provided approximately $200,000 to the Corporation to host the FIS World Cup at Jamboree 2017. This funding, made available through the Hosting Program, will make it possible for 28 carded and 35 non-carded Canadian athletes to take part in this international event.

Quotes

"Tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. By supporting activities such as the Jamboree, we are showing our commitment to promoting the expansion of this industry and the attractiveness of the cities that host them."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Like all Canadians, I can't wait to see our athletes perform at Jamboree 2017. Their passion and determination are a source of inspiration to all Canadians and encourage us to follow their lead and take advantage of the benefits of sport. I wish these athletes all the best. I know that they will give it their all over the next few days as they strive to reach the podium in front of their fellow Canadians."

- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities

"We are proud to support Snowboard Canada, Freestyle Canada and our athletes competing at Jamboree 2017. Our government knows how important sport is to the social and economic vitality of our communities. This support will make it possible for athletes to compete against one another on Canadian soil, inspiring the next generation of athletes. Good luck to all of the participants!"

- Mr. Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Persons with Disabilities

