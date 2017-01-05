News Room
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $27.98 resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2%. This compares with the 21.1% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $19.45, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Energy 20.7%
Materials 18.3%
Consumer Discretionary 15.0%
Financials 13.3%
Industrials 12.2%
Information Technology 10.4%
Telecommunication Services 3.1%
Real Estate 2.2%
Consumer Staples 2.0%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9%
Utilities 0.9%

The top ten investments which comprised 32.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 4.4%
Bank of Montreal 3.6%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.3%
Open Text Corporation 3.2%
Royal Bank of Canada 3.0%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.0%
NVIDIA Corporation 2.9%
CCL Industries Inc. 2.7%
Enbridge Inc. 2.6%

