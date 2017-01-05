Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $27.98 resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2%. This compares with the 21.1% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $19.45, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Energy 20.7% Materials 18.3% Consumer Discretionary 15.0% Financials 13.3% Industrials 12.2% Information Technology 10.4% Telecommunication Services 3.1% Real Estate 2.2% Consumer Staples 2.0% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9% Utilities 0.9%

The top ten investments which comprised 32.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows: