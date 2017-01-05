Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

January 05, 2017 15:25 ET
TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $27.98 resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2%. This compares with the 21.1% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $19.45, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2%.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:
The top ten investments which comprised 32.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:
