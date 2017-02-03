Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2017 was $28.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.5% and 28.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.8% and 23.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at January 31, 2017 was $19.15, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.5% and 18.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 20.0% Energy 18.5% Consumer Discretionary 14.7% Financials 13.3% Industrials 12.2% Information Technology 10.7% Telecommunication Services 3.2% Real Estate 2.6% Consumer Staples 1.9% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9% Utilities 1.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 33.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of

January 31, 2017 were as follows: