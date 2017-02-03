Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

February 03, 2017 15:49 ET
TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2017 was $28.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.5% and 28.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.8% and 23.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at January 31, 2017 was $19.15, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.5% and 18.8%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2017 were as follows:
The top ten investments which comprised 33.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of
January 31, 2017 were as follows:
Canadian General Investments, LimitedJonathan A. MorganPresident and CEO(416) 366-2931(416) 366-2729 (FAX)cgifund@mmainvestments.comwww.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
