Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2017 was $28.43, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.2% and 31.3%, respectively. These compare with the 1.1% and 23.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at February 28, 2017 was $19.90, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.2% and 26.5%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 19.9% Energy 18.1% Consumer Discretionary 15.1% Financials 13.7% Industrials 11.9% Information Technology 10.9% Telecommunication Services 3.1% Real Estate 2.6% Consumer Staples 1.9% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9% Utilities 0.9%

The top ten investments which comprised 32.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2017 were as follows: