March 03, 2017 15:36 ET

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2017 was $28.43, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.2% and 31.3%, respectively. These compare with the 1.1% and 23.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at February 28, 2017 was $19.90, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.2% and 26.5%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 19.9%
Energy 18.1%
Consumer Discretionary 15.1%
Financials 13.7%
Industrials 11.9%
Information Technology 10.9%
Telecommunication Services 3.1%
Real Estate 2.6%
Consumer Staples 1.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9%
Utilities 0.9%

The top ten investments which comprised 32.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2017 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 4.5%
Bank of Montreal 3.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.6%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.3%
Open Text Corporation 3.3%
Royal Bank of Canada 3.2%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.0%
CCL Industries Inc. 2.8%
Hudbay Minerals Inc. 2.8%
NVIDIA Corporation 2.7%

