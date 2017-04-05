News Room
Canadian General Investments, Limited
TSX : CGI
TSX : CGI.PR.D
LSE : CGI

Canadian General Investments, Limited

April 05, 2017 14:03 ET

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2017 was $28.87, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.8% and 24.1%, respectively. These compare with the 2.4% and 18.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at March 31, 2017 was $20.77, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.8% and 20.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 19.2%
Energy 17.5%
Consumer Discretionary 16.3%
Financials 13.6%
Information Technology 12.4%
Industrials 11.3%
Telecommunication Services 3.2%
Real Estate 2.6%
Consumer Staples 1.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.0%
Utilities 1.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 33.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2017 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 4.9%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.7%
Bank of Montreal 3.7%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.4%
Open Text Corporation 3.4%
Royal Bank of Canada 3.2%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.0%
NVIDIA Corporation 2.9%
CCL Industries Inc. 2.9%
Amazon.com, Inc. 2.8%

