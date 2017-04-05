Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2017 was $28.87, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.8% and 24.1%, respectively. These compare with the 2.4% and 18.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at March 31, 2017 was $20.77, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.8% and 20.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 19.2% Energy 17.5% Consumer Discretionary 16.3% Financials 13.6% Information Technology 12.4% Industrials 11.3% Telecommunication Services 3.2% Real Estate 2.6% Consumer Staples 1.9% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.0% Utilities 1.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 33.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2017 were as follows: