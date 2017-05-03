Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2017 was $29.28, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 5.3% and 21.8%, respectively. These compare with the 2.9% and 14.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at April 30, 2017 was $20.65, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.1% and 21.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 19.7% Consumer Discretionary 16.6% Energy 16.2% Financials 13.2% Information Technology 13.1% Industrials 11.3% Telecommunication Services 3.4% Real Estate 2.6% Consumer Staples 2.0% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.3% Utilities 1.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 34.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2017 were as follows: