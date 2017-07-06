News Room
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2017 was $28.94, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.7% and 20.9%, respectively. These compare with the 0.7% and 11.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2017 was $21.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 10.4% and 22.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 18.9%
Consumer Discretionary 16.3%
Energy 15.5%
Information Technology 14.0%
Industrials 13.5%
Financials 13.4%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.7%
Telecommunication Services 3.3%
Consumer Staples 2.0%
Utilities 1.1%

The top ten investments which comprised 35.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2017 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 5.4%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.9%
NVIDIA Corporation 3.8%
Cash 3.7%
Bank of Montreal 3.5%
CCL Industries Inc. 3.3%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.2%
Royal Bank of Canada 3.1%
Open Text Corporation 3.1%
Amazon.com, Inc. 2.9%

