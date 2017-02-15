Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

February 15, 2017 14:01 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI.PR.D) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.
A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of the Company's 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017.
This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
Canadian General Investments, LimitedJonathan A. MorganPresident & CEO(416) 366-2931(416) 366-2729 (FAX)cgifund@mmainvestments.comwww.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
