Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI.PR.D) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.

A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of the Company's 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).