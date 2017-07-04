Canadian generosity in full display at Canadian Blood Services clinics

Patient care takes no summer vacation; the need for blood remains

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - Canadian Blood Services is extending thanks to Canadian residents for the tremendous response to its urgent call for 60,000 donors by July 1. However, the need for blood remains.

The national blood inventory is improving but every minute of every day, a patient in Canada needs blood. Donors are needed to continue to answer the call for blood every day throughout the summer.

"We are pleased by the strong support from donors during the month of June," says Mark Donnison, vice president, donor relations. "The outpouring of generosity across the country has, at times, led to longer lines in some clinics. We appreciate the patience of donors and trust they understand that together, we are giving life. Thanks to donors across Canada, the low blood inventory has been replenished but the need for blood remains. In fact, 155,000 donations are now required before Labour Day in September."

Given its short shelf life, the need for blood is constant. For example, cancer patients, accident victims, and people with blood disorders rely on blood transfusions every day.

In addition, summer is historically a challenging time of year for the blood system. Travel, holidays, family activities and changes in routines mean there tends to be fewer donations during the summer months.

"As we head into July and August all blood types are needed, but a particular need remains for O negative blood because it is the only type compatible with all other blood types," says Donnison. "While our supply of O negative blood has increased to a 3.9 day supply, we need to have between a five and eight day supply of blood and blood products to meet anticipated hospital demand."

Canadian Blood Services hopes existing donors will continue to give as much as they can, but new donors are critical to meeting Canada's future blood needs.

