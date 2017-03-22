Canadian Hearing Society Strikers in Ottawa get boost from National and Ontario Leaders

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - CUPE leadership and members in Ottawa will rally in solidarity with strikers on the line at the Canadian Hearing Society at noon tomorrow (Thursday, March 23rd).

CUPE National President Mark Hancock, National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury, Ontario Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick, and several members of the National Executive Board and Ontario Executive will join the rally. The event is being hosted by the CUPE Ottawa Council.

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

Who: Members of National Executive Board and Ontario Executive including:

National President Mark Hancock;

National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury;

Ontario Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick

Where: 2197 Riverside Drive, Ottawa

When: Thursday, March 23, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm