Canadian Kennel Club Presents Top 10 Most Popular Dogs of 2016

Small Breeds Make Big Gains in CKC Top 10 Dogs - Havanese Makes Top 5 Most Popular Dogs For First Time - Dog lovers own the most Havanese in Calgary, Toronto and Edmonton - Labrador Retriever has been the most popular breed for over two decades

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) -

The Canadian Kennel Club (CKC) is thrilled to announce the top ten most popular breeds for 2016. For the first time on record, the Havanese has taken over the coveted fifth spot, previously held by the Shetland Sheepdog since 2005.

"This is the first time in recent history that one of the toy breeds has made it into the top five," said Andrew Patton, CKC Marketing Communications Manager. "The Havanese is a charming and intelligent breed with a big heart and its compact size makes it ideal for urban and suburban living, so it appeals to many dog lovers."

The Havanese has consistently won puppy owners over since the breed was first registered by CKC in 1999, with Calgary dog lovers now owning the most CKC-registered Havanese, followed by Toronto and Edmonton.

"Havanese are everything that you would ever want in a dog, all rolled up into one small, adorable, and non-shedding package" said Rose Kimber, President of the Havanese Fanciers of Canada. "They are natural clowns, yet smart and easy to train. If you have a Havanese, you can do just about anything with them!" For the health and safety of the puppy, the Havanese National Breed Club is keen to remind puppy buyers to research breeders and ensure they conduct health testing and follow the guidelines of the national breed club.

Not to be outdone, the French Bulldog continues to make great strides, becoming Canada's eighth most popular breed, moving up one spot from the previous year and shows no signs of stopping.

After a two-year hiatus, the Miniature Schnauzer burrows its way back into the top ten, reminding us that we cannot count out this trusted terrier.

Topping the list for over twenty years is Canada's most popular breed, the Labrador Retriever. The staying power of this versatile Canadian breed is especially significant this year as we celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

Here are the CKC top ten most popular dogs for 2016:

Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Dog Golden Retriever Poodle Havanese Shetland Sheepdog Bernese Mountain Dog French Bulldog Yorkshire Terrier Schnauzer (Miniature)

For information and support in helping you find a dog that best suits your needs and lifestyle, visit ckc.ca. To find your new best friend, be sure to check out available purebred puppies from CKC member breeders at thepuppylist.ca.

