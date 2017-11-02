Canadian Law Firm Wildeboer Dellelce LLP Announces Acquisition of Numeric Answers Limited and Formation of WD Group of Companies

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, one of Canada's largest standalone corporate finance and business transaction law firms, today announced the acquisition of 50% of the corporate services and bookkeeping company, Numeric Answers Limited ("Numeric"). Numeric will now operate as WD Numeric Corporate Services. In addition, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, through the acquisition of Numeric, has formed the WD Group of Companies.

Perry Dellelce, Managing Partner of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and Chair of the WD Group of Companies, states: Through the creation of the WD Group of Companies, we are differentiating our law firm from all other law firms in Canada. In a rapidly changing legal services marketplace, we recognize that law firms must be creative and innovative in the servicing of their clients. The establishment of the WD Group of Companies is one of the many ways that Wildeboer Dellelce continues to be a leader in providing exceptional value-added service to its clients. Our partnership with Numeric will offer bookkeeping, accounting and audit management services, as well as corporate maintenance and governance support, administration and financial advisory services. We are very excited with this new initiative, which further reinforces the brand of Wildeboer Dellelce as an innovative and entrepreneurial law firm.

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP also announced that WCM Capital, an exempt market dealer founded in 2009 by the law firm, will now carry on business as WD Capital Markets. The name change further aligns the unique brand of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP with the WD Group of Companies.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2018, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is one of Canada's premier boutique corporate finance and business transaction law firms and a partner of choice for entrepreneurs and leaders driven to grow or transform their businesses. With approximately 50 professionals, the law firm offers private and public clients services in the following practice areas: Corporate Finance and Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions, Tax, Corporate Governance & Investor Activism, Corporate Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Debt Products and Structured Finance. The firm works across all industries including financial services, real estate, technology including fintech and blockchain, biotechnology, industrial and consumer goods and natural resources.

Founded in 2003, Numeric Answers is an established corporate services company dedicated to providing Canadian businesses with accurate and timely financial reporting. Based in Toronto, Numeric's expertise covers a full portfolio of corporate services: bookkeeping, payroll, accounting, controllership, financial strategies, tax compliance, audit prepping and more.

Founded in 2009 by Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, WD Capital Markets is a boutique corporate finance and M&A advisory firm headquartered in Toronto. Under the leadership of Artur Agivaev, Kevin Dane, Tyler Lang and Paul Van Damme, WD Capital Markets provides debt and equity financing services, M&A advisory, public markets and advisory and outsourced CFO services.

