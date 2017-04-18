Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annualized). The net asset value at the time of declaration was $15.06. Distributions are payable May 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at April 28, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.80 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.35 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details