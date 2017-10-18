News Room
October 18, 2017 09:00 ET

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annualized). Distributions are payable November 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.85 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.12 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.97 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05208
Ex-Dividend Date: October 30, 2017
Record Date: October 31, 2017
Payable Date: November 10, 2017

