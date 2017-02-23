News Room
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.
TSX : LFE
TSX : LFE.PR.B

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.

February 23, 2017 14:43 ET

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2016

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2016 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.lifesplit.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.lifesplit.com.

