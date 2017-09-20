Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at September 29, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.75 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.06 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.81 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.