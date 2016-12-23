Canadian Metals Announces Flow-Through Financing of up to $250,000

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Canadian Metals Inc. (The "Corporation") (CSE:CME) (CSE:CME.CN)

announces plans to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 1,666,667 flow-through shares at a price of C$0.15 per share for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the "Offering"). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration work.

The corporation intends to complete the offering on or before december 31, 2016 and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a 4 month and 1 day hold period.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to qualified finders in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals Inc. is focused exclusively on the development of its Langis Project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself to eventually become a North American silicon metal & ferrosilicon producer.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

