Canadian Metals Announces the Launch of its New Website

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Canadian Metals Inc. (The "Company") (CSE:CME)(CSE:CME.CN) The company is proud to present its new website (www.canadianmetalsinc.com), which is more modern and ergonomic with an easy-to-read interface that provides detailed and organized information. The simplified access to shareholders was the priority in building this new website. The "Investors" section and the direct access to pages will quickly lead users to the most important information. The new website contains information on Canadian Metal's Langis project, as well as in-depth information about the corporation, its management team, its board of directors, a technical sheet, a preliminary economic study, press releases, financial reports, videos, links to partners, consultants and other relevant information.

The simpler user experience and the optimized navigation for mobile devices and tablets is also part of a very effective categorization and modernization of the Company's image; These are the main elements that have been revamped in the creation of this new website. For the corporation, this portal responds to the desire to make its most important information more intuitively accessible.

The Company will leverage numerous communication channels available to its shareholders and visitors, not only through its website but also via a communication strategy which includes several components that will be implemented in the coming weeks: a newsletter called The Communicator, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels that will relay information about the corporation and make it easily available at all times. In addition, the corporation invites those who are not yet registered to subscribe to the new digital newsletter in order to receive the various e-mail communications. By continuously improving its communications, Canadian Metals is positioning itself as a privileged interlocutor for its shareholders as well as fostering citizen participation, community revitalization and the transparency of its governance.

This new website design and brand identity was driven by Graph Synergie's creative and development teams.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is focused on the development of its Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

