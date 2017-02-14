Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2016 Year End Reserves

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is pleased to report its 2016 year-end reserves.

Commenting on the 2016 reserve results, which are 100% evaluated by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators, Steve Laut, President of Canadian Natural stated, "Canadian Natural continues to demonstrate the strength of our diverse and balanced asset base, and our ability to create value for shareholders in the short, mid and long term. Canadian Natural's continued focus on enhancing execution and leveraging technology has lowered our overall cost structure and optimized our reserve additions. As a result, at the end of 2016, Canadian Natural increased Company Gross proved plus probable reserves to approximately 9.18 billion BOE, delivering excellent production replacement representing 147% of 2016 production.

The Company increased proved reserves by 4% with strong finding, development and acquisition costs of $3.72/BOE for proved reserves, including the change in future development capital.

Excellent recycle ratios were achieved with a proved recycle ratio of 3.8 times, including the change in future development capital. Excluding the change in future development capital, the proved recycle ratio was 1.9 times.

Canadian Natural is a unique E&P company that continues to deliver significant reserves with excellent finding, development and acquisition costs, reflecting Canadian Natural's continued execution of its proven effective strategy."

2016 YEAR-END RESERVES

Determination of Reserves

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company retained Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators (IQREs), Sproule Associates Limited, Sproule International Limited and GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited, to evaluate and review all of the Company's proved and proved plus probable reserves. Sproule evaluated the Company's North America and International crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and NGL reserves. GLJ evaluated the Company's Horizon synthetic crude oil reserves. The IQREs conducted the evaluation and review in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. The reserves disclosure is presented in accordance with NI 51-101 requirements using forecast prices and escalated costs.

The Reserves Committee of the Company's Board of Directors has met with and carried out independent due diligence procedures with the IQREs as to the Company's reserves. All reserves values are Company Gross unless stated otherwise.

Corporate Total

- Canadian Natural's 2016 performance has resulted in another year of excellent finding and development costs:

-- Finding, Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") costs, excluding the change in Future Development Capital ("FDC"), were $7.34/BOE for proved reserves and $9.34/BOE for proved plus probable reserves.

-- FD&A costs, including the change in FDC, were $3.72/BOE for proved reserves and $5.66/BOE for proved plus probable reserves.

- Proved reserves additions and revisions replaced 2016 production by 187%. Proved plus probable reserves additions and revisions replaced 2016 production by 147%.

- Recycle ratios of 1.9 times and 1.5 times were achieved for proved and proved plus probable reserves respectively, excluding the change in FDC. Including the change in FDC, recycle ratios improve to 3.8 times and 2.5 times for proved and proved plus probable reserves respectively.

- Proved reserves increased 4% to 5.969 billion BOE with reserve additions and revisions (including acquisitions and dispositions) of 551 million BOE. Proved plus probable reserves increased 2% to 9.179 billion BOE with reserve additions and revisions (including acquisitions and dispositions) of 433 million BOE.

- The proved BOE reserve life index is 21.0 years and the proved plus probable BOE reserve life index is 32.3 years.

- The net present value of future net revenues, before income tax, discounted at 10%, increased 6% to $69.3 billion for proved reserves and increased 4% to $92.3 billion for proved plus probable reserves. Net present value of future net revenues, before income tax, discounted at 10%, for proved developed producing reserves increased 26% to $46.7 billion reflecting the completion of Horizon Phase 2B.

North America Exploration and Production

- Canadian Natural's North America conventional and thermal assets delivered strong reserves results in 2016:

-- FD&A costs, excluding the change in FDC, were $2.91/BOE for proved reserves and $2.40/BOE for proved plus probable reserves.

-- FD&A costs, including the change in FDC, were $5.97/BOE for proved reserves and $5.42/BOE for proved plus probable reserves.

- On a proved reserves basis Canadian Natural replaced 158% of 2016 production. On a proved plus probable reserves basis, 191% of 2016 production was replaced.

- Proved reserves increased 4% to 3.177 billion BOE. This is comprised of 2.086 billion bbl of crude oil, bitumen, and NGL reserves and 6.545 Tcf of natural gas reserves.

- Proved plus probable reserves increased 4% to 5.162 billion BOE. This is comprised of 3.677 billion bbl of crude oil, bitumen, and NGL reserves and 8.911 Tcf of natural gas reserves.

- Proved reserves additions and revisions, including acquisitions and dispositions, were 176 million bbl of crude oil, bitumen and NGL and 1.101 Tcf of natural gas. Proved plus probable reserves additions and revisions, including acquisitions and dispositions, were 242 million bbl of crude oil, bitumen and NGL and 1.167 Tcf of natural gas.

- The proved BOE reserve life index is 15.6 years and the proved plus probable BOE reserve life index is 25.4 years.

North America Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading

- Canadian Natural's Horizon oil sands mining and upgrading delivered strong reserves results in 2016:

-- FD&A costs, excluding the change in FDC, were $13.87/bbl for proved reserves and $169.88/bbl for proved plus probable reserves.

-- FD&A costs, including the change in FDC, were $5.92/bbl for proved reserves and $81.38/bbl for proved plus probable reserves.

- Horizon proved Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") reserves increased 6% to 2.559 billion bbl. Proved plus probable SCO reserves decreased 1% to 3.604 billion bbl.

- SCO proved developed producing reserves increased 11% to 2.544 billion bbl largely as a result of the completion of Phase 2B.

- SCO reserves accounts for 43% of the Company's proved BOE reserves and 39% of the proved plus probable BOE reserves.

International Exploration and Production

- North Sea proved reserves decreased 15% to 141 million BOE due to 2016 production and the planned abandonment of the Ninian North platform, commencing in 2017. North Sea proved plus probable reserves decreased 11% to 267 million BOE.

- Offshore Africa proved reserves decreased 3% to 92 million BOE largely due to 2016 production. Offshore Africa proved plus probable reserves decreased 5% to 146 million BOE.

2016 FD&A Costs excluding change in FDC

Proved

($/BOE) Proved Plus Probable

($/BOE) North America E&P $2.91 $2.40 Horizon $13.87 $169.88 Total Canadian Natural $7.34 $9.34

2016 FD&A Costs including change in FDC

Proved

($/BOE) Proved Plus Probable

($/BOE) North America E&P $5.97 $5.42 Horizon $5.92 $81.38 Total Canadian Natural $3.72 $5.66

Corporate Total

2016 Production Replacement

Reserves Category % of 2016 Production Replaced Proved developed producing 193% Proved 187% Proved plus probable 147%

2016 Recycle Ratios

Reserves Category Excluding change in FDC Proved 1.9 x Proved plus probable 1.5 x

Reserves Category Including change in FDC Proved 3.8 x Proved plus probable 2.5 x

Company Gross Reserves

Reserves Category 2015 (MMBOE) 2016 (MMBOE) Increase Proved developed producing 3,871 4,145 7% Proved 5,713 5,969 4% Proved plus probable 9,041 9,179 2%

Net Present Value of Future Net Revenues, before income tax, discounted at 10%

Reserves Category 2015 ($ billion) 2016 ($ billion) Increase Proved developed producing 37.0 46.7 26% Proved 65.2 69.3 6% Proved plus probable 89.0 92.3 4%

Summary of Company Gross Reserves

As of December 31, 2016

Forecast Prices and Costs

Light and Medium Crude Oil (MMbbl) Primary Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Pelican Lake

Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Bitumen

(Thermal Oil)

(MMbbl) Synthetic Crude Oil (MMbbl) Natural

Gas

(Bcf) Natural Gas

Liquids (MMbbl) Barrels

of Oil Equivalent (MMBOE) North America Proved Developed Producing 115 95 211 322 2,544 4,074 100 4,066 Developed Non-Producing 10 16 3 13 - 369 9 113 Undeveloped 43 76 50 934 15 2,102 89 1,557 Total Proved 168 187 264 1,269 2,559 6,545 198 5,736 Probable 65 72 120 1,248 1,045 2,366 86 3,030 Total Proved plus Probable 233 259 384 2,517 3,604 8,911 284 8,766 North Sea Proved Developed Producing 28 31 33 Developed Non-Producing 2 2 2 Undeveloped 104 8 106 Total Proved 134 41 141 Probable 119 44 126 Total Proved plus Probable 253 85 267 Offshore Africa Proved Developed Producing 42 24 46 Developed Non-Producing - - - Undeveloped 45 7 46 Total Proved 87 31 92 Probable 46 49 54 Total Proved plus Probable 133 80 146 Total Company Proved Developed Producing 185 95 211 322 2,544 4,129 100 4,145 Developed Non-Producing 12 16 3 13 - 371 9 115 Undeveloped 192 76 50 934 15 2,117 89 1,709 Total Proved 389 187 264 1,269 2,559 6,617 198 5,969 Probable 230 72 120 1,248 1,045 2,459 86 3,210 Total Proved plus Probable 619 259 384 2,517 3,604 9,076 284 9,179

Summary of Company Net Reserves

As of December 31, 2016

Forecast Prices and Costs

Light and Medium Crude Oil (MMbbl) Primary Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Pelican Lake

Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Bitumen

(Thermal Oil)

(MMbbl) Synthetic Crude Oil (MMbbl) Natural

Gas

(Bcf) Natural Gas

Liquids (MMbbl) Barrels

of Oil Equivalent (MMBOE) North America Proved Developed Producing 104 80 164 257 2,186 3,682 78 3,483 Developed Non-Producing 9 14 3 11 - 331 7 99 Undeveloped 38 65 41 767 9 1,832 76 1,301 Total Proved 151 159 208 1,035 2,195 5,845 161 4,883 Probable 55 59 83 976 864 2,043 69 2,447 Total Proved plus Probable 206 218 291 2,011 3,059 7,888 230 7,330 North Sea Proved Developed Producing 28 31 33 Developed Non-Producing 2 2 2 Undeveloped 104 8 106 Total Proved 134 41 141 Probable 118 44 125 Total Proved plus Probable 252 85 266 Offshore Africa Proved Developed Producing 39 17 42 Developed Non-Producing - - - Undeveloped 35 6 36 Total Proved 74 23 78 Probable 34 32 39 Total Proved plus Probable 108 55 117 Total Company Proved Developed Producing 171 80 164 257 2,186 3,730 78 3,558 Developed Non-Producing 11 14 3 11 - 333 7 101 Undeveloped 177 65 41 767 9 1,846 76 1,443 Total Proved 359 159 208 1,035 2,195 5,909 161 5,102 Probable 207 59 83 976 864 2,119 69 2,611 Total Proved plus Probable 566 218 291 2,011 3,059 8,028 230 7,713

Reconciliation of Company Gross Reserves

As of December 31, 2016

Forecast Prices and Costs

PROVED North America Light and Medium Crude Oil (MMbbl) Primary Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Pelican Lake

Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Bitumen

(Thermal Oil)

(MMbbl) Synthetic Crude Oil (MMbbl) Natural

Gas

(Bcf) Natural Gas

Liquids (MMbbl) Barrels

of Oil Equivalent (MMBOE) December 31, 2015 138 213 268 1,225 2,408 6,038 195 5,453 Discoveries 1 - - - - 3 - 2 Extensions 7 9 - 53 - 196 9 111 Infill Drilling 7 5 - - - 224 4 53 Improved Recovery - - 6 - - - - 6 Acquisitions 15 - - 3 - 103 5 40 Dispositions - - - - - (4) - (1) Economic Factors (5) (3) - - - (102) (1) (26) Technical Revisions 23 1 7 29 196 681 1 371 Production (18) (38) (17) (41) (45) (594) (15) (273) December 31, 2016 168 187 264 1,269 2,559 6,545 198 5,736 North Sea December 31, 2015 158 39 165 Discoveries - - - Extensions - - - Infill Drilling 1 - 1 Improved Recovery - - - Acquisitions - - - Dispositions - - - Economic Factors - - - Technical Revisions (16) 16 (14) Production (9) (14) (11) December 31, 2016 134 41 141 Offshore Africa December 31, 2015 90 29 95 Discoveries - - - Extensions - - - Infill Drilling 1 1 1 Improved Recovery - - - Acquisitions - - - Dispositions - - - Economic Factors - - - Technical Revisions 5 12 7 Production (9) (11) (11) December 31, 2016 87 31 92 Total Company December 31, 2015 386 213 268 1,225 2,408 6,106 195 5,713 Discoveries 1 - - - - 3 - 2 Extensions 7 9 - 53 - 196 9 111 Infill Drilling 9 5 - - - 225 4 55 Improved Recovery - - 6 - - - - 6 Acquisitions 15 - - 3 - 103 5 40 Dispositions - - - - - (4) - (1) Economic Factors (5) (3) - - - (102) (1) (26) Technical Revisions 12 1 7 29 196 709 1 364 Production (36) (38) (17) (41) (45) (619) (15) (295) December 31, 2016 389 187 264 1,269 2,559 6,617 198 5,969

Reconciliation of Company Gross Reserves

As of December 31, 2016

Forecast Prices and Costs

PROBABLE North America Light and Medium Crude Oil (MMbbl) Primary Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Pelican Lake

Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Bitumen

(Thermal Oil)

(MMbbl) Synthetic Crude Oil (MMbbl) Natural

Gas

(Bcf) Natural Gas

Liquids (MMbbl) Barrels

of Oil Equivalent (MMBOE) December 31, 2015 54 81 120 1,182 1,225 2,300 88 3,134 Discoveries - - - - - 2 1 1 Extensions 8 4 - 29 - 106 8 66 Infill Drilling 3 2 - 1 - 64 2 19 Improved Recovery - - 1 - - - - 1 Acquisitions 4 - - 1 - 22 1 10 Dispositions - - - - - (3) - - Economic Factors (1) - - - - (32) (2) (8) Technical Revisions (3) (15) (1) 35 (180) (93) (12) (193) Production - - - - - - - - December 31, 2016 65 72 120 1,248 1,045 2,366 86 3,030 North Sea December 31, 2015 126 57 135 Discoveries - - - Extensions - - - Infill Drilling 1 - 1 Improved Recovery - - - Acquisitions - - - Dispositions - - - Economic Factors - - - Technical Revisions (8) (13) (10) Production - - - December 31, 2016 119 44 126 Offshore Africa December 31, 2015 52 45 59 Discoveries - - - Extensions - - - Infill Drilling - - - Improved Recovery - - - Acquisitions - - - Dispositions - - - Economic Factors - - - Technical Revisions (6) 4 (5) Production - - - December 31, 2016 46 49 54 Total Company December 31, 2015 232 81 120 1,182 1,225 2,402 88 3,328 Discoveries - - - - - 2 1 1 Extensions 8 4 - 29 - 106 8 66 Infill Drilling 4 2 - 1 - 64 2 20 Improved Recovery - - 1 - - - - 1 Acquisitions 4 - - 1 - 22 1 10 Dispositions - - - - - (3) - - Economic Factors (1) - - - - (32) (2) (8) Technical Revisions (17) (15) (1) 35 (180) (102) (12) (208) Production - - - - - - - - December 31, 2016 230 72 120 1,248 1,045 2,459 86 3,210

Reconciliation of Company Gross Reserves

As of December 31, 2016

Forecast Prices and Costs

PROVED PLUS PROBABLE North America Light and Medium Crude Oil (MMbbl) Primary Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Pelican Lake

Heavy

Crude Oil

(MMbbl) Bitumen

(Thermal Oil)

(MMbbl) Synthetic Crude Oil (MMbbl) Natural

Gas

(Bcf) Natural Gas

Liquids (MMbbl) Barrels

of Oil Equivalent (MMBOE) December 31, 2015 192 294 388 2,407 3,633 8,338 283 8,587 Discoveries 1 - - - - 5 1 3 Extensions 15 13 - 82 - 302 17 177 Infill Drilling 10 7 - 1 - 288 6 72 Improved Recovery - - 7 - - - - 7 Acquisitions 19 - - 4 - 125 6 50 Dispositions - - - - - (7) - (1) Economic Factors (6) (3) - - - (134) (3) (34) Technical Revisions 20 (14) 6 64 16 588 (11) 178 Production (18) (38) (17) (41) (45) (594) (15) (273) December 31, 2016 233 259 384 2,517 3,604 8,911 284 8,766 North Sea December 31, 2015 284 96 300 Discoveries - - - Extensions - - - Infill Drilling 2 - 2 Improved Recovery - - - Acquisitions - - - Dispositions - - - Economic Factors - - - Technical Revisions (24) 3 (24) Production (9) (14) (11) December 31, 2016 253 85 267 Offshore Africa December 31, 2015 142 74 154 Discoveries - - - Extensions - - - Infill Drilling 1 1 1 Improved Recovery - - - Acquisitions - - - Dispositions - - - Economic Factors - - - Technical Revisions (1) 16 2 Production (9) (11) (11) December 31, 2016 133 80 146 Total Company December 31, 2015 618 294 388 2,407 3,633 8,508 283 9,041 Discoveries 1 - - - - 5 1 3 Extensions 15 13 - 82 - 302 17 177 Infill Drilling 13 7 - 1 - 289 6 75 Improved Recovery - - 7 - - - - 7 Acquisitions 19 - - 4 - 125 6 50 Dispositions - - - - - (7) - (1) Economic Factors (6) (3) - - - (134) (3) (34) Technical Revisions (5) (14) 6 64 16 607 (11) 156 Production (36) (38) (17) (41) (45) (619) (15) (295) December 31, 2016 619 259 384 2,517 3,604 9,076 284 9,179

Reserves Notes:

Company Gross reserves are working interest share before deduction of royalties and excluding any royalty interests. Company Net reserves are working interest share after deduction of royalties and including any royalty interests. BOE values may not calculate due to rounding. Forecast pricing assumptions utilized by the Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators in the reserve estimates were provided by Sproule Associates Limited:

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average annual increase thereafter Crude oil and NGL WTI at Cushing (US$/bbl) $ 55.00 $ 65.00 $ 70.00 $ 71.40 $ 72.83 2.00 % Western Canada Select (C$/bbl) $ 53.12 $ 61.85 $ 64.94 $ 66.93 $ 68.27 2.00 % Canadian Light Sweet (C$/bbl) $ 65.58 $ 74.51 $ 78.24 $ 80.64 $ 82.25 2.00 % Cromer LSB (C$/bbl) $ 64.58 $ 73.51 $ 77.24 $ 79.64 $ 81.25 2.00 % Edmonton Pentanes+ (C$/bbl) $ 67.95 $ 75.61 $ 78.82 $ 80.47 $ 82.15 2.00 % North Sea Brent (US$/bbl) $ 55.00 $ 65.00 $ 70.00 $ 71.40 $ 72.83 2.00 % Natural gas AECO (C$/MMBtu) $ 3.44 $ 3.27 $ 3.22 $ 3.91 $ 4.00 2.00 % BC Westcoast Station 2 (C$/MMBtu) $ 3.04 $ 2.87 $ 2.82 $ 3.51 $ 3.60 2.00 % Henry Hub (US$/MMBtu) $ 3.50 $ 3.50 $ 3.50 $ 4.00 $ 4.08 2.00 % A foreign exchange rate of 0.7800 US$/C$ for 2017, 0.8200 US$/C$ for 2018, and 0.8500 US$/C$ after 2018 was used in the 2016 evaluation.

A barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") is derived by converting six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of crude oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). This conversion may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation, since the 6 Mcf: 1 bbl ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In comparing the value ratio using current crude oil prices relative to natural gas prices, the 6 Mcf: 1 bbl conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value. Metrics included herein are commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry and are determined by Canadian Natural as set out in the notes below. These metrics do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and may be misleading when making comparisons. Management uses these metrics to evaluate Canadian Natural's performance over time. However, such measures are not reliable indicators of Canadian Natural's future performance and future performance may vary. Reserve additions and revisions are comprised of all categories of Company Gross reserve changes, exclusive of production. Production replacement or Reserve replacement ratio is the Company Gross reserve additions and revisions, for the relevant reserve category, divided by the Company Gross production in the same period. Reserve Life Index is based on the amount for the relevant reserve category divided by the 2017 proved developed producing production forecast prepared by the Independent Qualified Reserve Evaluators. Finding, Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") costs are calculated by dividing the sum of total exploration, development and acquisition capital costs incurred in 2016 by the sum of total additions and revisions for the relevant reserve category. FD&A costs including change in Future Development Capital ("FDC") are calculated by dividing the sum of total exploration, development and acquisition capital costs incurred in 2016 and net change in FDC from December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2016 by the sum of total additions and revisions for the relevant reserve category. FDC excludes all abandonment and reclamation costs. Recycle Ratio is the operating netback (in $/BOE for the year) divided by the FD&A (in $/BOE). Operating netback is production revenues, excluding realized gains and losses on commodity hedging, less royalties, transportation and production expenses, calculated on a per BOE basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements relating to Canadian Natural Resources Limited (the "Company") in this document or documents incorporated herein by reference constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "continue", "could", "intend", "may", "potential", "predict", "should", "will", "objective", "project", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "outlook", "effort", "seeks", "schedule", "proposed" or expressions of a similar nature suggesting future outcome or statements regarding an outlook. Disclosure related to expected future commodity pricing, forecast or anticipated production volumes, royalties, operating costs, capital expenditures, income tax expenses and other guidance, constitute forward-looking statements. Disclosure of plans relating to and expected results of existing and future developments, including but not limited to the Horizon Oil Sands operations and future expansions, Primrose thermal projects, Pelican Lake water and polymer flood project, the Kirby Thermal Oil Sands Project, the construction and future operations of the North West Redwater bitumen upgrader and refinery, and construction by third parties of new or expansion of existing pipeline capacity or other means of transportation of bitumen, crude oil, natural gas or synthetic crude oil ("SCO") that the Company may be reliant upon to transport its products to market also constitute forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on annual budgets and multi-year forecasts, and is reviewed and revised throughout the year as necessary in the context of targeted financial ratios, project returns, product pricing expectations and balance in project risk and time horizons. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

In addition, statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment based on certain estimates and assumptions that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of proved and proved plus probable crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") reserves and in projecting future rates of production and the timing of development expenditures. The total amount or timing of actual future production may vary significantly from reserve and production estimates.

The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, which speak only as of the date such statements were made or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: general economic and business conditions which will, among other things, impact demand for and market prices of the Company's products; volatility of and assumptions regarding crude oil and natural gas prices; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; assumptions on which the Company's current guidance is based; economic conditions in the countries and regions in which the Company conducts business; political uncertainty, including actions of or against terrorists, insurgent groups or other conflict including conflict between states; industry capacity; ability of the Company to implement its business strategy, including exploration and development activities; impact of competition; the Company's defense of lawsuits; availability and cost of seismic, drilling and other equipment; ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to complete capital programs; the Company's and its subsidiaries' ability to secure adequate transportation for its products; unexpected disruptions or delays in the resumption of the mining, extracting or upgrading of the Company's bitumen products; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; ability of the Company to attract the necessary labour required to build its thermal and oil sands mining projects; operating hazards and other difficulties inherent in the exploration for and production and sale of crude oil and natural gas and in mining, extracting or upgrading the Company's bitumen products; availability and cost of financing; the Company's and its subsidiaries' success of exploration and development activities and its ability to replace and expand crude oil and natural gas reserves; timing and success of integrating the business and operations of acquired companies; production levels; imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs not currently classified as proved; actions by governmental authorities; government regulations and the expenditures required to comply with them (especially safety and environmental laws and regulations and the impact of climate change initiatives on capital and operating costs); asset retirement obligations; the adequacy of the Company's provision for taxes; and other circumstances affecting revenues and expenses.

The Company's operations have been, and in the future may be, affected by political developments and by federal, provincial and local laws and regulations such as restrictions on production, changes in taxes, royalties and other amounts payable to governments or governmental agencies, price or gathering rate controls and environmental protection regulations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are dependent upon other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend upon its assessment of the future considering all information then available.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this report could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such forward-looking statements are made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors, or the foregoing factors affecting this information, should circumstances or Management's estimates or opinions change.