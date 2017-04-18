Canadian Orebodies Commences Initial Drill Program on Hemlo North Limb Property

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Canadian Orebodies Inc. ("Orebodies" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CORE) is pleased to announce that drilling has now commenced on the Company's Hemlo North Limb Property (the "Property").

The current Phase 1 drill program will consist of approximately 2,500 metres of diamond drilling on the Company's Hemlo North Limb Property, testing a number of geophysical and prospecting driven targets across the Property (for additional details see press release dated March 23, 2017).

"We are excited to get our first drill program underway on our Hemlo North Limb Property and kick off what will be a very busy year for the Company. This is an important drill program to enhance our geological knowledge of the property, but it is just the beginning," said Gordon McKinnon, President and CEO of Orebodies. "We did not have that much prospecting time last year before the snow came, but in one month we did manage to discover a new gold occurrence (the "Petrant Lake Occurrence"). There is much more to do in terms of additional target generation, as the property is large and covers over 6,800 hectares. We look forward to what can come from a full season of work on the ground." (for additional information regarding the Petrant Lake Occurrence please see press release dated March 2, 2017)

Technical Information

This press release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. Bruce Mackie (P.Geo.), who is an independent consultant to the Company and a "qualified person" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Mackie has verified the technical data disclosed in this press release.

About Canadian Orebodies Inc.

Canadian Orebodies is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. Canadian Orebodies is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its two Hemlo area properties: the North Limb and Wire Lake.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canadian Orebodies Inc., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.