Canadian Orebodies Strengthens Advisory Committee

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Canadian Orebodies Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Orebodies") (TSX VENTURE:CORE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mackenzie (Mac) Watson and Mr. Robert (Bob) Middleton to the Advisory Committee for the Company. Mr. Watson and Mr. Middleton join Mr. James (Jim) Gowans in forming an experienced Advisory Committee who are external advisors to the Company and will assist Canadian Orebodies' Management and Board of Directors in advancing the Hemlo North Limb and Wire Lake properties.

"I have worked with and known these three outstanding individuals for a long time and I am very pleased they have agreed to be advisors to our team," said Gordon McKinnon, President and CEO of Canadian Orebodies. "All three are highly respected mining professionals with an impressive track record of success. They each possess a tremendous depth of knowledge and technical expertise that will be instrumental in advancing the Company's Hemlo North Limb and Wire Lake properties."

Mr. Gowans has been President, CEO and a director of Arizona Mining Inc. since January 2016. Mr. Gowans was formerly Co-President of Barrick Gold Corporation from July 2014 to August 2015 and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January to July 2014. Mr. Gowans has more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine feasibility studies, opening new mines, commissioning mine expansions and in the development of best practices in mine safety, mine operations and economic performance improvement. Mr. Gowans is a Professional Engineer and received a bachelor of applied science degree in mineral engineering from the University of British Columbia and attended the Banff School of Advanced Management.

Mr. Watson, BSc., P.Geol., P.Eng., has over 50 years experience in the exploration, development, and mining industry, and has been involved in the discovery of numerous mineral deposits in Canada. He is currently Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. Mr. Watson spent his career in the junior mining sector, as CEO of Lynx Canada Exploration from 1969 to 1985, and CEO of Freewest Resources Canada Inc. from 1985 until 2010 when it was taken over by Cliffs Natural Resources. Mr. Watson was awarded Canada's Prospector of the Year Award in 1991 for his contribution to the discovery of the Harker Holloway gold mine (Ontario), the Icon-Sullivan copper mine (Quebec), the Long Lake zinc mine (Ontario), the Ellison gold deposit (Quebec) and the Hebecourt copper deposit (Quebec); and again in 2010 for his contributions to the mineral discoveries in the Ring of Fire area of Northern Ontario. He was also awarded the Quebec Prospector of the Year Award in 1992 for his participation in the discovery of the Pusticamica and Verneuil gold deposits in Quebec. In January 2015, Mr. Watson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Mr. Middleton, P.Eng., MSc., is a graduate of the Provincial Institute of Mining (Haileybury), and has a BSc and MSc in Applied Geophysics from Michigan Tech (Houghton). Mr. Middleton was the first Geophysicist for the Government of Ontario while mapping the Timmins Camp. In 1979, he led the Rosario Resources Corporation team that discovered the Bell Creek Mine in Timmins, Ontario and, in 1982, he played a role in drilling the discovery hole at the Goliath Mine in Hemlo, Ontario. He is also credited with discovering the Cross Lake zinc deposit near Timmins, Ontario in 1997 and conducted exploration in the Nipigon Plate that led to the discovery of the Seagull PGE deposits. He has carried out over 30 geophysical, geological and drill programs in the Hemlo area since the 1980's for various majors and juniors.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers and consultants of the Company in the aggregate amount of 200,000 under the terms of the incentive stock option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.47 per share for a period of five years and are subject to a four month hold period from the date of the issuance thereof.

About Canadian Orebodies Inc.

Canadian Orebodies is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. Canadian Orebodies is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its two Hemlo area properties: the North Limb and Wire Lake.

