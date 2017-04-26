The Canadian Press now helps customers launch content apps with Pugpig, the mobile publishing and engagement platform created by software house Kaldor

Pugpig powers the digital magazines and mobile apps of brands, enterprises and publishers, including The Daily Telegraph, The Economist, Condé Nast, Hearst, King's College London, IBM and more

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Canadian Press, Canada's bilingual multimedia news agency, today announced a partnership agreement with Kaldor, the software house and creator of Pugpig, the mobile publishing and engagement platform for the world's biggest brands, including Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines and The Economist. As the Canadian reseller of Pugpig, CP will help brands, enterprises and publishers in Canada create and maintain their mobile apps to communicate and interact with consumers, businesses, members and employees every day.

Instead of having resources spend a lot of time reformatting content for phones and tablets, Pugpig allows content owners to use a single editorial process that creates each responsive HTML page once and quickly publishes it perfectly across all mobile devices, orientations and screen sizes. At a time when app usage in Canada continues to grow and mobile engagement is vital, Pugpig allows newspapers, magazines, corporations, retailers, institutions and associations to create an immersive, intuitive experience that keeps their audience coming back for more.

"Companies are looking to launch mobile apps with minimum effort and investment, and they need to go beyond simply delivering mobile editions of the printed or web page," said Malcolm Kirk, President of The Canadian Press. "Pugpig delivers on both fronts, allowing clients - in a matter of days - to create fully interactive apps that integrate video, podcasts, polls, advertising, puzzles, shopping, curated social media, sharing and more."

"Offering Pugpig allows us to fill a gap in the Canadian marketplace and serve brands and publishers needing a trusted partner from start to finish," said Kirk. "By combining Pugpig's fast, flexible technology with our ability to design, produce, curate, publish and maintain editorial content for print and digital properties, we're truly giving clients a one-stop solution."

"We chose to partner with The Canadian Press because over its 100-year history, CP has built great relationships with media and corporate clients, and Pugpig is all about helping companies cultivate relationships," said Jonny Kaldor, CEO and co-founder of Kaldor.

"Pugpig's expansion into Canada comes at an exciting time for mobile apps," said Kaldor. "People are spending more time in apps, costs to create apps continue to drop and thanks to recent advances through Apple and Google, apps are more discoverable and easier to access than ever before. These are some of the key trends we'll be discussing on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 at MagNet, Canada's Magazine Conference."

To mark the official launch of Pugpig in Canada, The Canadian Press is sponsoring MagNet's Mobile Strategy Clinic at the Courtyard Marriott hotel in downtown Toronto, where an expert will be on hand to have one-on-one consultations with publishers looking for ideas and insights on creating a deeply engaged mobile audience.

About The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press is Canada's most trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia content across print, broadcast, online, mobile and social media. More than 200 journalists produce, package and distribute news stories, photos, graphics, audio and video, plus international coverage from The Associated Press, to daily newspapers, radio and TV stations, and websites that have relied on CP's fast, accurate and impartial reporting for 100 years.

Through its commercial division, The Canadian Press manages an extensive network of freelance writers, photographers, videographers and designers that create custom content to help publishers and brands keep audiences engaged. On top of providing captivating content, CP offers the technology and editorial services to launch and maintain mobile apps quickly and cost effectively with Pugpig - Winner of "Platform of the Year" at the 2016 Digital Magazine Awards.

www.thecanadianpress.com

About Kaldor Ltd

Kaldor is a software business founded in February 2011 which builds platforms that bring brands closer to their audience. Our flagship product, Pugpig, is the award-winning mobile publishing and engagement platform that powers over 300 apps for brands such as IBM, Condé Nast, The Economist, Metro, The Telegraph, Hearst, Arsenal FC, The Independent, Net a Porter, John Lewis and many more.

www.pugpig.com