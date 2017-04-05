Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date of First Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust ("CREIT") (TSX: REF.UN) today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Interested parties are invited to discuss the financial results on a conference call with senior management, with conference call details as follows:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Dial-in number: (647) 427-2311 or (866) 521-4909

Conference call ID: 99629056

A taped replay of the call will be available until June 5, 2017. To access the replay, please dial (416) 621-4642 or (800) 585-8367.

Scheduled speakers include Stephen Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Rael Diamond, President and Chief Operating Officer and Mario Barrafato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Management's remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Webcast:

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, please click on the following link on CREIT's website: http://www.creitwebcast20170505.com. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About CREIT

CREIT is a real estate investment trust focused on accumulating and aggressively managing a portfolio of high-quality real estate assets and delivering the benefits of real estate ownership to Unitholders. The primary benefit is a reliable and, over time, increasing monthly cash distribution. CREIT owns a diversified portfolio of retail, industrial and office properties.