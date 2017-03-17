Canadian Silver Hunter Confirms First Cobalt's Keeley Claim, Acknowledges Agreement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. ("CSH" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AGH.H). Further to the press release dated March 16, 2017, CSH is pleased to announce that First Cobalt Corp. has secured an option to acquire 100 per cent of the historic Keeley-Frontier silver-cobalt mine in Northern Ontario, as per the First Cobalt press release of March 16, 2017.

CSH now acknowledges their relationship with First Cobalt Corp., as well as First Cobalt's participation in the Keeley and Frontier mines project.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

CSH is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-cobalt deposits on its flagship South Lorrain Project (formerly the Keeley Frontier Project). The South Lorrain Project is located within the historic South Lorrain Silver Camp, which along with the historic Cobalt and Gowganda silver camps is part of a world class cobalt-silver district in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt between Temagami and Kirkland Lake, in northeastern Ontario.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include, or may be based upon, estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the timing of the Company's exploration, development and business plans, strategic acquisitions, the focus of the Company in the future, progress in and success of development of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's performance, business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, outcomes of acquisitions or other corporate transactions, exploration or development on the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.