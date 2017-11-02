Canadian Ski Deals at Holiday Valley Resort

Winter discounts meet snowy recreation in Upstate New York, plan your trip today

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Winter is just around the corner -- and that means family fun in the snow in Upstate New York. All winter long, Canadian visitors can enjoy special pricing and deals at Holiday Valley Resort. An easy drive over the border, Holiday Valley is just three-hours south of Toronto and an hour south of the Peace Bridge. The mountain is home to a 2,250-foot elevation and 60 trails, 39 of which are lighted for night skiing.

Since 1958 the mountain has been welcoming visitors from the north with special pricing, and their Canadian Friendship Week. The 2018 Canadian Friendship Week will take place January 2 - 8, with lift tickets and equipment rentals at par for Canadian cash or check. The rest of the year, the Canadian dollar is discounted by 20% ($1 Canadian equals $.80 US).

With lodging available both on the mountain and in the surrounding towns, the whole family will be sure to enjoy some affordable fun in Holiday Valley.

And if you're up for a trek, venture a little farther into the state to explore our other mountains and winter offerings:

Peek'n Peak Resort

Clymer, NY

Home to 27 lighted trails, this 400+ acre resort has been the winter fun destination for the southwest section of New York State since 1963. The mountain's prime location, in the snowbelt just above the Lake Erie ridge, all but guarantees a mountain full of fresh powder all winter long. With all-day lift tickets starting at just $49 and free lift tickets for children under 5, Peek'n Peak Resort is an affordable (and nearby!) way to spend a winter weekend.

Bristol Mountain

Canandaigua, NY

Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, Bristol Mountain lays claim to a 1220 vertical, 35 trails and 32 night trails. Kids 8-12 get a reduced ticket with Bristol's "Junior" rate, and children 7 and under ski free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Lodging is available onsite, or guests can choose a ski and stay pass that includes a lift ticket and stay in a hotel or B&B in Canandaigua.

Brantling

Sodus, NY

At the north end of the Finger Lakes region is Brantling, a small family owned ski area. With nine slopes and trails, and day-pass lift tickets starting at $32, Brantling is the perfect destination for families and beginner skiers.

Lapland Lake

Northville, NY

A bit farther is Lapland Lake, a year-round Nordic vacation center that's also home to unparalleled woodland skiing. Tucked away in a unique snow basin in the heart of snow country and enjoying some of the most reliable snowfalls in the East, Lapland Lake offers lengthy winter seasons, frequently beginning in November and continuing into April.

Oak Mountain

Speculator, NY

At the Southern end of the Adirondacks lies Oak Mountain. With 22 trails, four lanes of tubing, and full day adult tickets starting at just $38, families are guaranteed to find fun for everyone. And if a full day of hitting the slopes leaves you hungry for more, pop into the Acorn Pub & Eatery for casual-creative menu designed by Hell's Kitchen Finalist, Chef Lou Petrozza.

Pack your bags and plan your trip! More discounts and deals can be found online at www.crossbordershowcase.com.

