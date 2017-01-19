Canadian Small Businesses Share Their Views on 2017

NEW SURVEY: Sage survey reveals only 36% of Canadian small business are confident about business prospects

RICHMOND, BC--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, today releases results from a Canadian small business survey conducted by VIGA. Sage also launches the Sage Forum for Business Builders to give small businesses a platform to connect with policy makers.

The survey reveals only 36 percent of Canadian small businesses feel more confident about their business prospects in the next six months. Results also reveal just 25 percent of Canadian small business owners believe that they are fairly represented in the current political system. In fact, small business owners cite too much government bureaucracy and tax rates/tax relief as their biggest challenges this year.

In an effort to cultivate greater representation for small businesses, Sage has launched the 'Forum for Business Builders' to give business builders a platform to connect with policy makers. The Forum brings entrepreneurs from around the world insights, events and policy-forming partnerships to give them a powerful collective voice that can be heard on the global stage. The Forum is open to all small businesses and will be refreshed regularly with diverse content and insights from guest contributors and advisors.

"Canadian small businesses are in need of more support to overcome various obstacles for growth," says Paul Struthers, EVP and Managing Director of Sage, Canada. "We are eager to call attention to these challenges through our Sage Forum initiative in hopes to garner a bigger voice for business builders."

The Forum can be accessed here: www.sage.com/company/business-builders.

