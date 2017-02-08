Canadian Startup Awards Announces Finalists for 6th Annual Awards Season

Event on March 2nd will announce winners & celebrate the best and brightest in the tech space

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - The ballots are in and today the Canadian​ Startup Awards,​ the top awards program celebrating startups, investors and employers in the Canadian tech landscape, announced the finalists for its 6th annual awards program. The Canadian Startup Awards are presented by technology media property​ Techvibes​, and this year they have added an awards gala where they will announce the winners and bring together over 200 of the country's top technology influencers. Winners will be awarded in 11 categories, including six new categories such as top social impact startup, top hardware company, and best enterprise transformation.

"We founded the Canadian Startup Awards because while awards like the Crunchies celebrate the best in U.S. startups, there was no equivalent for startups and tech innovators across Canada," said Robert Lewis, Editor-in​-Chief of ​Techvibes. "For the past six years we've been recognizing the top VC funds, angel investors, established tech companies, and brand new startups, and we're excited to add new award categories this year, and host an awards gala to celebrate the winners in person."

Finalists for Startup of the Year, the top award of the night, are Toronto-based education platform Top Hat, which is used by two million students at 650 colleges and universities in North America; Montreal-based private-space-on-demand company Breather, which recently announced $40 million in Series C funding; and Saskatoon-based food ordering platform SkipTheDishes, which was acquired by Just Eat in December 2016 for $110 million. The finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year include Michael Katchen, the founder of robo-advisor Wealthsimple; former Kobo founder Mike Serbinis, who is now building an online benefits platform League; and Axonify co-founder Carol Leaman, who sold her previous company PostRank to Google.

For the first time enterprise companies are also being recognized for​ transforming the way they do business or who they do business with,​ with Sonnet, Scotiabank, and Canadian Tire competing for the award. Past winners of the Canadian Startup Awards include companies like Shopify, Slack, and Hootsuite; and angel and VC investors including Dan Debow.

This year the winners of the Canadian Startup Awards will be announced at a live gala on March 2nd at Steamwhistle Brewery in Toronto, gathering the top names in the tech industry with new innovators and talent for a night of celebration. The event will be emceed by six-time Canadian Comedy Award-winning power couple Naomi Snieckus and Matt Baram.

"The Canadian Startup Awards are a chance to recognize the amazing talent that we have in the Canadian tech and startup industry," said Chakameh Shafii, founder of TranQool, a finalist in the Social Impact category. "T​echnology accelerates change and using technology to impact the lives of Canadians is what is most rewarding to social entrepreneurs like us."

The 2016 finalists are: Startup of the Year Entrepreneur of the Year VC Firm of the Year Top Hat Carol Leaman, Axonify Relay Ventures Breather Michael Katchen, Wealthsimple iNovia Capital SkipTheDishes Michael Serbinis, League Real Ventures Angel Investor of the Year Employer of the Year New Startup Allen and Eva Lau Clio Smooch Harley Finkelstein Big Viking Games Ada Manny Padda 500px BenchSci Social Impact Hardware Technology Innovation TranQool Clearpath Robotics TransPad CommonGood Thalmic Labs Via Science Figure1 ecobee Goldmoney

Enterprise Transformation Mobile App Sonnet Hopper Scotiabank Drop Loyalty Canadian Tire Ritual

