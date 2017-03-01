Canadian Utilities Limited Appoints Linda Southern-Heathcott as Vice Chair

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) (TSX:CU.X)

Canadian Utilities Limited announced today the appointment of Linda Southern-Heathcott as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2017.

Ms. Southern-Heathcott has been a Director of Canadian Utilities Limited since 2000. She is President & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Meadows Ltd., an internationally recognized equestrian facility, and a Founding Director and Board Chair of AKITA Drilling Ltd. Ms. Southern-Heathcott is also Vice Chair of both ATCO Ltd. and CU Inc., and Chair of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

Ms. Southern-Heathcott holds the Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

