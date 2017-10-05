Canadian Utilities Limited to Release Third Quarter Results Thursday, October 26, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU)(TSX:CU.X)

Canadian Utilities Limited will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The news release will be distributed via www.marketwired.com and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.canadianutilities.com.

With approximately 5,400 employees and assets of $19 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

