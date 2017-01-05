Canadian World Fund: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX:CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $7.76, resulting in a one-year NAV return of 3.1%. This compares with the 2.5% return of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same period.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $4.64, resulting in an annual share price return of -5.7%.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

United States 39.7% Europe 28.1% Asia 17.1% Canada 10.2% South America 2.8% Central America & Caribbean 2.1%

The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows: